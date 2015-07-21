UK attracts more than 13.5 bln stg of orders for 2068 gilt - bookrunner

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain attracted orders exceeding 13.5 billion pounds ($21 billion) by the time order books closed on the sale via syndication of its longest-dated government bond, a bookrunner for the transaction said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 3.5 percent July 2068 conventional gilt was set at 1.5 basis points above the 4.0 percent 2060 gilt.

Citi, Lloyds Banking Group, RBC and RBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.