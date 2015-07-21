FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK investors account for 94 pct of syndicated ultra-long gilt sale - DMO
July 21, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

UK investors account for 94 pct of syndicated ultra-long gilt sale - DMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Demand at a sale via syndication for Britain’s longest-dated conventional government bond came overwhelmingly from domestic investors, the UK Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

The 4.0 billion pound ($6.22 billion) sale of the 3.5 percent 2068 gilt attracted bids worth 15.5 billion pounds, with domestic investors accounting for 94 percent of the allocation.

“This excellent result represents once again an impressive display of the underlying strength of the gilt market in what remains a challenging environment in international capital markets,” DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

Proceeds from the sale were expected to amount to around 4.8 billion pounds, the DMO said.

It left its planned sales via syndication for this financial year unchanged at 24.5 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6430 pounds Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

