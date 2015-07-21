FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK attracts more than 15.4 bln stg of orders for 2068 gilt - bookrunner
July 21, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

UK attracts more than 15.4 bln stg of orders for 2068 gilt - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain attracted a final order book exceeding 15.4 billion pounds ($24 billion) on the sale via syndication of its longest-dated conventional government bond, a bookrunner for the transaction said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 3.5 percent July 2068 conventional gilt was set at 1.5 basis points above the 4.0 percent 2060 gilt.

Citi, Lloyds Banking Group, RBC and RBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6423 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

