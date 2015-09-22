FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK opens books on syndicated sale of 2068 linker-bookrunner
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

UK opens books on syndicated sale of 2068 linker-bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of its longest-dated inflation-linked bond, the 0.125 percent 2068 gilt, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 1.75 basis points to 1.25 basis points below the 0.375 percent 2062 linker.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.