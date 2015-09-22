UK sells 2.5 bln stg of 2068 inflation-linked bond - bookrunner

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.86 billion) of the 0.125 percent 2068 inflation-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday after attracting orders of 7.8 billion pounds, a bookrunner on the deal said.

Price guidance for the sale of Britain’s longest-dated linker was set at 1.75 basis points below the yield of the 0.375 percent 2062 linker, implying a price at the higher end of the initial range.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6470 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)