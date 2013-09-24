FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders for new UK 2068 linker reach 7 bln stg
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

Orders for new UK 2068 linker reach 7 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Investors have placed orders for 7 billion pounds ($11.22 billion) of Britain’s new 0.125 percent 2068 inflation-linked government bond within less than half an hour of books opening, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Order books for the syndication will close at short notice and price guidance for the bond - which will be Britain’s longest-dated index-linked gilt - is unchanged at a level equivalent to a yield of between 1 basis points below and 1 basis point above that of the 2062 linker.

Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.

