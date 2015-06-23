FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK sells 3.25 bln stg of new 30-year index-linked gilt - bookrunner
June 23, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK sells 3.25 bln stg of new 30-year index-linked gilt - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain has sold 3.25 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) of a new index-linked government bond maturing in 2046, after attracting more than 11 billion pounds of orders in a syndication, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

The gilt, which carries a coupon of 0.125 percent, sold at a yield 0.5 basis points higher than that of a 2044 index-linked bond, indicating investors were willing to pay a price at the top end of initial guidance.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.

$1 = 0.6327 pounds Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet

