August 25, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

GRAPHIC-European export exposure to China in percentage terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany, Finland, Denmark and Sweden have the most exposure to China as a percentage of exports and thus could be the hardest hit in Europe as a result of a Chinese slowdown.

As the following graphic shows, 5.4 percent of German exports go to China, 4.4 percent of Finnish exports, 3.8 percent for Denmark and 3.6 for Sweden: link.reuters.com/tyz45w

The least exposed are Malta, Slovakia and Lithuania.

The graphic also shows the sharp rise in exposure over 10 years.

Germany’s 5.4 percent has risen from 3.2 percent, for example, while Denmark’s 3.8 percent is up from just 1.2 percent a decade ago.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
