REFILE-German DIHK chambers of commerce worried, not alarmed about China

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce are worried but not alarmed by turmoil on China’s stock market and the mood does not reflect German companies’ views, the association’s managing director said on Tuesday.

“The situation on the stock exchange does not reflect the outlook of German companies on site. The mood has worsened but overall is positive, however. There is worry - yes, alarmism - no,” said Volker Treier told reporters.

“The trigger of the current Chinese crisis is actually a positive one: the good economic situation in the United States. Markets are withdrawing from China to invest in U.S. market as a result of low interest rates.” (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Erik Kirschbaum)