GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple pushes Wall St higher; oil jumps

* Apple says how it will spend its $98 bln cash pile * US crude oil rises $1 on Iran fears * Euro erases losses vs dollar By Walter Brandimarte NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Apple pushed key U.S. stock indexes higher on Monday after it announced regular dividends and stock buy-backs, but investors awaited more evidence of an economic recovery to resume a broad rally that has driven world stocks to a near eight-month high. Concerns about Iran's nuclear program added more than $1 to U.S. crude oil prices, while the euro erased early losses against the dollar. After a series of strong economic data drove Wall Street stocks to an almost four-year high last week, investors paused to reassess the trend. "We have to pull back somewhat. We have got to get a little closer to technical support, just in order for the trend to remain healthy," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital, in Jersey City, New Jersey, referring to the U.S. stock market. "Kind of like pruning the tree, the market needs a little bit of a pruning." The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.11 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,242.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.78 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,408.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.41 points, or 0.57 percent, at 3,072.67. Shares of Apple Inc rose 1.3 percent to $593.42 after the world's most valuable company said it will start paying a regular quarterly dividend of $2.65 a share in July and buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in its next fiscal year. The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the company would do with that money. "It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that. People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other than earn nothing," said Kenny. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent. World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index were 0.15 percent higher, close to levels last seen in late July. The euro erased losses against the dollar shortly after the European Central Bank announced it was putting its bond buying program in hibernation. The common European currency hit a session high of $1.3210 and last traded at $1.3235, up 0.42 percent on the day. U.S. crude oil prices for April delivery hit a session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent, on persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the dollar weakened.