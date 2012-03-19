FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple pushes Wall St higher; oil jumps
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple pushes Wall St higher; oil jumps

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Apple says how it will spend its $98 bln cash pile
    * US crude oil rises $1 on Iran fears
    * Euro falls, Treasuries yields at 4-month highs

    By Walter Brandimarte	
    NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Apple pushed U.S. stock
indexes higher o n M onday after it announced regular dividends
and stock buy-backs, but investors awaited more evidence of an
economic recovery to resume a broad rally that has driven world
stocks to a near eight-month high.	
    Concerns about Iran's nuclear program added more than $1 to
U.S. crude oil prices, while the dollar slipped against the euro
for a third consecutive session.  	
    After a series of strong U.S. economic data drove the S&P
500 to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis,
investors were reassessing the trend.	
    "We've had this uninterrupted rally since mid-December, but
still we have a lot of money sitting on the sidelines, waiting
for a correction," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer
of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.46 points,
or 0.20 percent, at 13,259.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 7.81 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,411.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.79 points, or 0.84
percent, at 3,081.05. 	
    Shares of Apple Inc rose 2.2 percent to $598.80
after the world's most valuable technology company said it will
start paying a regular quarterly dividend of $2.65 a share in
July and buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in
its next fiscal year. 	
    The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in
cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the
company would do with that money.	
    "It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that.
People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other
than earn nothing," said Peter Kenny, managing director at
Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.	
    World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
 were 0.45 percent higher, close to levels last
seen in late July. 	
    In Europe, however, the FTSEurofirst 300 index 
closed down 0.11 percent after four straight sessions of gains.	
    "A recent string of better-than-expected macroeconomic data
has boosted sentiment and fueled the market rally, but we're now
at a turning point," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist, global
asset allocation, at Societe Generale CIB. 	
    "Expectations are now higher, and the risk of disappointment
could trigger a correction in equities in the coming weeks," he
added.	
    The euro erased losses against the dollar shortly after data
showed the European Central Bank put its government bond buying
program back into hibernation last week. It was the fourth time
in five weeks that the ECB has bought nothing under the program,
which was introduced in 2010. 	
    The European currency hit a session high of $1.3264 
and last traded at $1.3245, up 0.5 percent on the day. 	
    U.S. crude oil prices for April delivery hit a
session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent, on
persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the
dollar weakened.	
    U.S. Treasuries prices fell as Wall Street stocks extended
gains, driving yields to their highest levels in more than four
months.	
    Benchmark 10-year bonds traded 15/32 lower in
price to yield 2.35 percent. Benchmark yields were on track to
close higher for the ninth consecutive session after breaking
above their 200-day moving average last week.

