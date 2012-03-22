FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on growth worries; dollar gains
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on growth worries; dollar gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged more than
2 percent and global stocks retreated from recent highs o n
Th ursday as disappointing manufacturing data from China and
Europe fueled global growth concerns.	
    U.S. Treasuries prices and the dollar rose as investors
became more averse to risk, although the safety bid was tempered
by fresh evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to
strengthen. 	
    In China, however, the manufacturing sector contracted for a
fifth month in March, according to the HSBC flash purchasing
managers index. 	
    Germany and France also reported an unexpected contraction
in manufacturing activity while Britain added to the gloom with
a steeper-than-forecast fall in retail sales. 	
    "When you get numbers like these out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.	
    Key Wall Street indexes opened lower. About 30 minutes into
the trading session, the Dow Jones industrial average 
fell 49.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,074.94. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 7.43 points, or 0.53 percent,
at 1,395.46, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.65
points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,065.67.	
    World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
 dropped 0.6 percent. Earlier in the week, the
index had closed near levels last seen in late July. In Europe,
the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent.	
    The dollar rose 0.25 percent against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index
. The euro weakened 0.36 percent against the
greenback, to $1.3162.	
    U.S. crude oil prices dropped to a session low of
$104.87 a barrel, down $2.40, or 2.24 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.