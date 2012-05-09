GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds gain on Greek fears

* Greek political disarray spawns fears of deeper debt crisis

* Euro edges down to near 3-month lows below $1.30

* U.S., European shares fall; bond prices rise

* Oil slides for sixth straight session

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Global shares slid for a sixth day while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt rose on Wednesday as rising fears about the fragility of Spanish banks and a political impasse in Greece worsened fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

The concerns over Europe added to those of U.S and global economies turning softer. The turmoil put the Dow Jones industrial average on track for a sixth day of losses and nearly wiped out this year’s gains for European shares.

Oil prices slid for a sixth straight session as gold also fell, touching a four-month low that all but erased its gains for 2012 as the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to favor the dollar and government debt.

But U.S. and European stocks pared losses on hopes Greece was likely to get a bailout payment.

The board of the euro zone’s EFSF bailout fund is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to make a 5.2 billion euro ($6.8 billion) payment to Greece after some Greek parties rejected the terms of the EU/IMF bailout.

Sources said the board would more likely than not decide to release the payment scheduled for May 10.

“Every time there are these problems in Europe, it gets very, very dark and then someone pulls a solution out of the hat,” said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

“That is creating some complacency here. People think, ‘Oh, this Greek thing is going to get worked out.'”

Stocks on Wall Street had tumbled more than 1 percent earlier in the session, with the S&P 500 hitting a two-month low.

Investors retreated from riskier euro zone bonds, driving Spanish yields above 6 percent on worries over how Spain’s banks would meet government demands for a hefty recapitalization.

Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector, financial sources said. Huge bank losses have raised fears that the country may need an international bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.86 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,916.23. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,363.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.76 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,948.03.

In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 1,014.46 points. The index had been more than 1 percent lower earlier in the session.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index fell 0.7 percent to 315.36, its sixth loss in a row to near lows last seen in February.

Bond prices also pared earlier gains after the 10-year Bund future in Germany hit an all-time high and the 10-year yield fell as low as 1.498 percent. The safe-haven buying briefly pushed yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note below 1.8 percent, a key resistance level.

Bonds later pared gains, pushing prices on the 10-year U.S. Treasury up 3/32 while the yield traded at 1.83 percent.

“If you look at the uncertainty that is mounting in Europe and the way things are going with our own economy, there is a potential turn that could be very negative” for the global economy, said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

The euro fell as low as $1.2910, its lowest since Jan. 23. It last traded at $1.2955, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.33 percent at 80.1001. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.30 percent at 79.62.

Brent crude oil slipped below $112, on track for its longest losing streak in nearly two years, as the political turmoil in the euro zone deepened worries about prospects for fuel demand.

Rising U.S. oil stocks and increased production from Saudi Arabia at a time of economic gloom have helped push oil down from levels near $126 per barrel in April.

Brent crude traded down 29 cents to $112.44 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 57 cents to $96.44.