GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip with euro on Greece turmoil

* Euro at four-month low vs dollar

* World stocks edge down on Greece political problems

* Greek euro exit fears weigh on markets

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - World stocks declined and the euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries increased about its possible exit from the euro zone.

Gold touched a 4-1/2-month low as the euro’s weakness unnerved investors over the profitability of holding euro-denominated assets.

The turmoil in Greece kept pressure on markets. Investors have been concerned that long-lasting problems in the euro zone and a likely recession in Europe will hit global growth.

Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government, nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece’s president said the country will hold new elections, the euro slumped and investors fled to the safe-haven dollar.

The Greek news “triggered the fall through $1.2800 and it looks like they can’t compromise so they will have to hold elections,” said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“They are running out of money ahead of elections, so expect European leaders in the next few days to put enormous pressure on them to come up with a workable government along with some sort of extended schedule for the bailout.”

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2786 with the session trough of $1.2769, the lowest since Jan. 18.

The MSCI world equity index fell 0.3 percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks were little changed after a slight bounce early in the session from recent losses after positive economic data on regional manufacturing and national homebuilder sentiment.

A gauge of homebuilder sentiment rose to the highest in five years this month. Separately, the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing rebounded, the New York Federal Reserve said.

Data also showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in April, coming in under expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,725.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.92 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,341.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.56 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,919.14.

Among other global economic news, Germany kept hopes for growth alive when it reported that strong exports had helped its economy grow 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year, ahead of market forecasts.

Germany’s performance offset zero growth in France and recession in Italy and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro zone economy stagnating but not in recession.

Some of the optimism from the German GDP data was dispelled after a business survey by the ZEW Institute taken in the first two weeks of May showed a big dip in sentiment since the latest bout of political instability in Greece and the renewed concerns about Spain and Italy’s banking systems.

The upbeat German data helped Brent crude price, with Brent June crude up 30 cents at $111.87 a barrel. The German data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the European debt crisis.

In the precious metals market, spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,555.69 an ounce and earlier hit its lowest since Dec. 30 at $1,547.99. It is down nearly 7 percent in May so far.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with the yield at 1.7825 percent.