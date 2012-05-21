GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise from year's lows, euro dips

* Stocks edge up after biggest weekly drop in 2012

* Euro dips as investors still fear Greek euro exit

* Facebook shares fall further since Friday’s debt

* China’s growth comments lift oil, copper

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday from their lows for the year as world leaders voiced support for economic growth in the euro zone and China, but the euro dipped on persistent concerns that Greece could leave the bloc.

Many investors and analysts reckon the pause in selling stocks and other risky assets as temporary, given the uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections on June 17.

On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed that their “imperative is to promote growth and jobs” for the euro zone and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.

But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe’s debt problems.

“More jawboning from my perspective,” said Troy Buckner, managing principal in NuWave Investment Management, a hedge fund in Parsippany, New Jersey.

“The discussion of growth and austerity sounds better than just austerity, but making it happen is clearly the tough part. It appears that the time of reckoning is upon us, and the strangest thing to me is how (relatively) calm the markets are so far.”

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.91 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,412.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.87 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,300.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.59 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,788.38.

U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as Friday’s sloppy debut by social networking company Facebook disappointed investors. Facebook fell 8 percent to $35.03 on Monday, about $3 below its initial offering price.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 973.00 points after losing 5.1 percent last week to reach its lowest level of the year.

The MSCI world equity index edged up 0.5 percent. It is below where it started the year, having given up all the gains made after a concerted round of easing by central banks in the first quarter.

Spain added to fears of a spreading euro zone crisis on Friday when it revised up its estimated 2011 budget deficit to 8.9 percent of GDP from a previous 8.5 percent, a figure that was already higher than the original target of 6 percent of GDP.

Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields were 2 basis points higher at 6.30 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield dipped 2 basis points to 5.94 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are seen as unsustainable for the euro zone’s fourth and third largest economies, respectively.

The euro was down 0.3 percent 1.2737 but well above Friday’s four-month low of $1.2642, which was not far from its lowest point for 2012.

Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the festering debt problem in Europe reined in profit-taking on U.S. and German government debt.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous investors.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.73 percent, while German Bund futures edged down 10 basis points at 143.55.

CHINA PROMOTES GROWTH

Offsetting some of the euro zone worries in global share and commodity markets were signs that the world’s second largest economy, China, was willing to support measures to boost growth.

“We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to maintaining growth,” Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.

“Remarks from the Premier made during field trips are always in recognition that policymakers have noticed changes in economic fundamentals and are ready to respond,” said Yao Wei, a Hong Kong-based economist with Societe Generale.

Wen’s comments helped lift Asian shares with Japan’s Nikkei index gaining 0.3 percent after finishing its seventh straight week of losses on Friday.

Brent crude also rose towards $108 per barrel, recovering from a 2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier’s announcement could mean strong fuel demand by the world’s second largest oil user, although concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.

Brent crude gained for the first time in four sessions, rising 83 cents to $107.97 a barrel. In New York, U.S. oil futures were up 30 cents $91.88 a barrel.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up more than 1 percent at $7,745.50 a tonne in official midday rings from $7,650 on Friday.