GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on Europe summit hopes, euro dips

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - World shares gained for a second day on Tuesday amid speculation of fresh action by European leaders to tackle the region’s debt crisis, even as the euro fell on doubts that much would come of this week’s meeting.

A rise in existing U.S. home sales to their highest annual rate in nearly two years in April and a decline in foreclosures added to the positive tone in equity markets.

The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales increased 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 4.62 million units, the highest since May 2010. Across the U.S., the median price for a home resale jumped to $177,400 in April, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier.

“The housing market is showing some signs of life and the April number suggests that sales of single-family homes are rising again,” said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

Still, Thayer remained cautious.

“It’s still an uneven recovery. We get some good months and get some bad months, but we think the trend is starting to move up.”

European and U.S. shares gained more than 1 percent while bond prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic on speculation European leaders may devise new measures to foster growth in the euro zone and restore market confidence.

An informal summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday is expected to discuss the idea of euro area bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states.

However, Germany’s long-standing opposition is unlikely to change; the country has dismissed the French-led call for the eurozone to issue common bonds.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will not deliver any landmark solution. The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment,” said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

“There’s this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal decision but unfortunately this won’t happen,” Regesta said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,557.08. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.04 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,325.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.62 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,861.83.

Banking shares led the rally, with four of the top five contributors to the S&P 500’s rise being JPMorgan Chase & Co , Wells Fargo Corp, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was up 1.8 percent at 993.09 points, extending a recovery from five-month lows hit on Monday.

MSCI’s all-country global equity index was up 1.16 percent to 304.83.

The euro fell amid skepticism the talks would yield much progress. The euro was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.2768.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 16/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent.

Meanwhile, the dollar gained about 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies, boosted partly by a fall in the yen after the Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about its high level of public debt.

The German June Bund future fell 36 ticks at 143.21, while German 10-year yields rose 5 basis points at 1.48 percent.

Brent crude, which had earlier risen to over $109 a barrel, eased back on signs of a deal with Iran to boost its cooperation over investigating its nuclear program.

Major powers will meet in Iran on Wednesday to discuss its nuclear program after the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously approved a package of economic sanctions on the country’s oil sector.

Brent rose 12 cents to $108.93 a barrel, while U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 32 cents to $92.25 a barrel.