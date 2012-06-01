GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors rush to bonds on economy fears

* Weak U.S. jobs data adds to growing signs of global slowdown

* Yields on U.S., German benchmark bonds at record lows

* Euro hits 23-month low versus dollar, global stock indexes slump

* Oil falls below $98 a barrel on global growth concerns

By Herbert Lash and Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasury debt fell to record lows o n F riday and stock markets plunged after a weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fear of a global slump and sent investors scurrying for safety.

The data, which showed U.S. job growth at its weakest in a year, underscored a growing sense that the U.S. economy is not immune to weakness in Europe, where Spain is struggling to support its banks, or to slower growth in China.

U.S. and European stock indexes fell sharply, with the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 down 2 percent, while crude oil hit a 16-month low beneath $98 per barrel.

Poor Chinese manufacturing data and dismal European reports on factory activity added to the anxiety, staking gold to its biggest one-day rally in more than two years.

“I don’t think we were ever out of the woods, but people got very optimistic earlier this year. Now, reality is setting back in,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR, a global consulting firm. “Globally, we’ve got a tough road ahead.”

John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based investment manager Again Capital, added : “From China to Europe to the U.S., all the data have shown real slowing.”

The dire outlook sparked talk of more emergency measures from central banks, which have tried to boost growth in recent years by slashing interest rates to zero and providing cheap loans to banks.

“The time has probably come for some new government action in the U.S., Europe and China,” said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“The hope for U.S. investors,” he said, “had been that the U.S. economy at least could continue its growth even as Europe was declining.”

The possibility of new Federal Reserve bond purchases pushed the dollar down against the euro, though Europe’s crisis limited the single currency’s gains. It last traded up 0.3 percent at $1.2397 after dipping below $1.23 earlier.

German Bund futures hit a record high of 146.89, up 86 ticks on the day, and yields on German 10-year bonds fell as low as 1.127 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose as much as 1-4/32 in price to yield 1.442 percent, the lowest on records that date to the early 1800s, according to Reuters data.

Yields on British gilts also hit record lows.

Some questioned the wisdom of buying bonds that on an inflation-adjusted basis are already providing negative returns. The coupon on German and U.S. 10-year government debt is 1.75 percent - below the rate of inflation.

“It’s starting to get a little ridiculous. The bond market is just insane, insane. People have lost their mind,” said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

Even so, appetite for riskier assets was in short supply.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index fell 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares shed more than 2 percent, wiping out this year’s gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 249.49 points, or 2.01 percent, at 12,143.96. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 30.06 points, or 2.29 percent, at 1,280.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 64.58 points, or 2.28 percent, at 2,762.76.

Copper sank to its lowest level this year on global growth concerns, and market measures of investor anxiety spiked. The CBOE Volatility index jumped more than 5 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 3.1 percent.

“I highly doubt the selling will abate today, especially with all the European turmoil going on” said Tom Donino, co-head of trading at First New York Securities.

Gold shot up more than 3 percent, its best one-day rise in more than two years, on speculation U.S. authorities could unveil another round of monetary easing to boost growth. Spot gold hit a high above $1,600 an ounce.

Brent crude oil futures tumbled to their lowest since February 2011 to an intra-day low of $97.70, before recovering to around $98.74, off 3.1 percent for the session.

U.S. crude oil fell to $83.56 per barrel, down 3 percent.