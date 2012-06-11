GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally withers as investors focus on bailout details, Greece

* ECB says Spain should step up “bad bank” plans

* Spanish, Italian debt yields reverse initial decline

* Wall St stock indexes trade lower

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - A relief rally after the approval of a rescue package worth up to $125 billion for Spanish banks fizzled on Mo nday as investors worried about details of the deal and the upcoming Greek election.

Major Wall Street indexes traded lower after an overnight rally in equity futures. Brent and U.S. crude oil futures were negative for the day and the euro pared most of its gains against the U.S dollar.

Investors were concerned about how the Spanish bailout, struck by euro-zone finance ministers over the weekend, would be financed. A Greek election on Su nday that could put Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc also limited enthusiasm.

In a blow for Spain, the European Central Bank asked Madrid to review and strengthen its plans to create “bad banks” in which lenders would park their toxic real estate assets to sell them off later. The request will likely delay a planned bank reform in Spain.

Spanish and Italian bond yields rose, reversing the decline that came after the financing announcement. Investors worried the move for Spain was a temporary solution that does not address the question of how to kick-start growth in the bloc’s fourth-largest economy.

“At best, this is a half-step in the right direction, though I‘m happy the step was taken,” said Joe Tatusko, chief investment officer at Westport Resources in Westport, Connecticut.

“The alternative to taking it was total chaos, but this may not be enough to really deal with all the problems.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,522.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.90 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,322.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,857.94.

The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone’s leading index of blue-chip shares, was up 0.2 percent and Spain’s IBEX 35 was 0.2 percent higher.

Global shares as measured by MSCI gained 0.4 percent.

The euro also gave up more than half its early gains to trade around $1.2531.

“The risk rally fell flat really quickly,” said Greg Anderson, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. “People are also very nervous ahead of the Greek elections and there are plenty of other worms in the can.”

Highlighting the uncertainty, EU and German officials said o n M onday that Spain would face supervision by international lenders after the bailout, contradicting previous comments from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Copper prices rose 1.4 percent, supported was data showing China’s May imports of the metal climbed nearly 12 percent from April. The data, however, also showed China’s inflation, industrial output and retail sales flagged in May for a second straight month.

Skepticism about the ability of the weekend deal to stop the spread of the debt crisis in Europe was evidenced in renewed appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, the yield at 1.5962.