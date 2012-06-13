GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, dollar slips on weak U.S. data

* U.S. retail sales, producer prices show slowing economy

* Dollar eases against yen, euro rebounds

* Safe-haven bonds gain on weak data, European concerns

* Oil prices ease after initial rise; gold pares gains too

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Global stocks were mixed while the dollar edged lower on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and a still simmering European debt crisis weighed on sentiment.

Investors snapped up safe-haven debt and gold prices rose toward $1,625 an ounce, then pared gains. Oil prices eased too, after initially rising after U.S. refinery rates surged to their highest in nearly five years, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Shares of JPMorgan rose 2.5 percent to $34.61, the biggest points contributor to the benchmark S&P 500, as no damning news came out of Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s testimony before Congress on the firm’s multibillion-dollar trading loss.

Markets are expected to remain on tenterhooks ahead of a Greek vote on Sunday and on fears that Spain’s financing problems may spread to Italy. The question of whether Greece will remain in the euro zone after the election and the potential impact of Europe’s woes on global growth also affected sentiment.

“I would expect a fair amount of market volatility one way or the other, but I don’t think the result of the election is going to be anywhere close to a resolution of the issues facing Greece or the issues facing European countries in general,” said Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.

U.S. stocks traded near break-even, European stocks closed down while shares of emerging markets rose and an index of global stocks edged higher, helped by earlier gains in Asia.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.56 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,561.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.36 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,322.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.84 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,839.23.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional companies closed down 0.3 percent at 990.18.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index rose 0.3 percent to 302.33.

Wall Street initially opened lower as demand for building materials sagged and falling gasoline prices crimped receipts at service stations, dragging retail sales down 0.2 percent, the Commerce Department said.

April retail sales were revised to show a 0.2 percent drop instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain. Excluding the surge in auto sales, sales fell 0.4 percent, the biggest decline in two years.

The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index dropped 1.0 percent in May as energy costs slumped 4.3 percent.

“PPI is a bit of a surprise and isn’t a good sign. It continues to chip away at sentiment. This won’t be well received by the market,” Todd Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New York.

Oil prices initially rebounded after crude inventories slipped last week less than forecast, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, offsetting expectations of a build and helping crude oil to trade higher. But U.S. crude later fell.

Brent crude rose 33 cents to $97.47 a barrel.

U.S. light sweet crude oil, however, was down 28 cents at $83.04 a barrel.

“The market moved higher after the EIA data but the euro’s strengthening against the dollar at nearly the same time may have been more responsible for crude’s move higher than the data,” said Michael Fitzpatrick, editor of industry newsletter Energy Overview in New York.

U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses and turned higher.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 19/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent.

Yields on 10-year German bonds fell to 1.495 percent.

“Many now believe that the point of no return is getting nearer with the peripheral (European) economies in a somewhat irreversible dynamic, with their economies depressed and their access to capital markets shrinking,” said Lee McDarby at Investec Corporate Treasury.

The dollar fell against the yen, while the U.S. dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 81.985, and the euro was up 0.7 percent at $1.2595.

Spot gold prices were up $9.45 to $1,618.80 an ounce.