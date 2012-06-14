GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, U.S. stocks rise on hopes for Greek outcome

* Spain’s 10-year yield briefly ticks above 7 pct

* Greek bank stocks rise more than 20 pct

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar and U.S. stocks also gained on Thursday on rising hopes that the Greek elections this weekend will not put Greece on a path to exit the euro, even as the yield on Spain’s 10-year bond held hear historic highs.

The volatile and often contradictory price movements seen this week across markets continued as investors struggled for insights on the likely outcome of the pivotal Greek elections on Sunday.

Spain’s 10-year yield briefly topped the 7 percent mark, the level at which other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to seek bailouts. Italian yields also rose as investors worried that Spain’s financial problems would contaminate Italy as well.

U.S. stocks rose, however, on optimism that Greece’s conservative New Democracy party, which has supported the country’s bailout deal with international lenders, would usher in a government that would manage to keep the country in the euro zone.

Greek banking stocks jumped more than 20 percent amid market talk that secret opinion polls showed a bailout-friendly government was likely to emerge after the election. Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in the two weeks before elections.

“Greek stocks are in rally mode on hopes for a decisive victory for the conservative New Democracy party,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. “We caught a glimpse of a headline earlier suggesting that 80 percent of Greeks want to remain inside the euro area, which is what we have thought would remain an influential factor throughout the elections.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.10 points, or 0.89 percent, to 12,607.48. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 10.00 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,324.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.45 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,836.06.

The MSCI world equity index added 0.2 percent, and Europe’s FTSEurofirst closed down 0.3 percent.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks, while U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in more than three years, possibly giving the U.S. Federal Reserve more room to help a struggling economy.

The euro managed to gain against the dollar despite the tensions at heart of the euro area as investors continued to shake out large bearish positions ahead of the Greek elections.

The euro has spent the week within a range between a near two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday’s three-week high of $1.2672. It recently traded near $1.26, up 0.3 percent.

With Spain and Italy’s borrowing costs remaining at sky-high levels, the currency’s gains are seen short-lived.