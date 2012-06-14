GLOBAL MARKETS-Cenbank readiness sends euro, stocks higher

* Wall Street hits session high after cenbank action report

* Greek bank stocks rise more than 20 pct

* Spain’s 10-year yield briefly ticks above 7.0 pct

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped and the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar after Reuters reported major central banks are ready to intervene to keep markets operating smoothly in case of turmoil following Sunday’s Greek elections.

Market movements have been volatile this week as investors struggled for insights on the likely outcome of the pivotal elections that could determine whether Greece stays in the euro zone.

Central bankers stand ready to act if severe market strains emerge after an unusual confluence of three elections this weekend, with important polls in Egypt and France as well.

U.S. stocks hit session highs after the report. The euro extended gains versus the greenback.

With the backdrop of coordinated action from central banks, “any reaction to what Wall Street would consider to be an adverse vote (in Greece) would be over fairly quickly,” said John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York.

Manley, however, said rising yields in Spain and Italy will still keep the market under pressure. “I can’t imagine it as the start of the big move up because there are still many issues out there.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 156.85 points, or 1.26 percent, at 12,653.23. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 14.48 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,329.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.58 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,833.19.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32, the yield at 1.6369 percent.

The MSCI world equity index added 0.2 percent, and U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures gained x percent.

Spain’s 10-year yield was near 6.96 percent after it briefly topped the 7.0 percent mark, the level at which other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to seek bailouts. Italian yields also rose as investors worried that Spain’s financial problems would contaminate Italy as well.

U.S. stocks were up earlier on optimism that Greece’s conservative New Democracy party, which has supported the country’s bailout deal with international lenders, would usher in a government that would manage to keep the country in the euro zone.

Greek banking stocks jumped more than 20 percent this week amid market talk that secret opinion polls showed a bailout-friendly government was likely to emerge after the election. Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in the two weeks ahead of a vote.