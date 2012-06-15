GLOBAL MARKETS-Talk of G20 action eases fears over Greek vote

* Equity markets, oil gain

* Bond yields, euro fall on concerns

* Nagging signs of slowing U.S. economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - World equity markets rose on Friday as investor fears of euro zone turmoil following the Greek election this weekend were partly offset by talk of a coordinated response by the world’s major central banks to ease any market dislocation.

U.S. stock markets opened higher, shrugging off data that showed worrisome signs of a slowing U.S. economy and a survey of U.S. consumer sentiment that fell in early June to a six-month low on a deteriorating jobs market and Europe’s debt crisis.

But the euro extended losses and bond yields fell on a safe-haven bid driven by the weak U.S. data and nagging worries about potential euro zone contagion.

“Right now we are faced with the uncomfortable combination of extremely oversold markets and a number of signals telling us it is right to panic,” said Robert Farago, head of asset allocation at Schroders Private Banking.

“This leaves us poised for a rapid rebound if anything is done to restore confidence but vulnerable to accelerating downside if authorities remain on the sidelines.”

Central banks from Tokyo to London prepared for any turmoil from Greece’s election on Sunday, with the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to open its coffers.

Officials from the G20 told Reuters on Thursday that the top central banks stood ready to stabilize markets by providing liquidity if the election result causes financial upheaval.

G20 leaders meet in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as the results of the Greek vote and market reactions emerge.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.75 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,704.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.69 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,333.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,842.47.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index rose 0.6 percent at 304.25 points while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent. European bank stocks were up 1.2 percent.

Emerging markets, which have been hard hit by the prospect of another European banking shock and global recession, also outperformed the broader world indices, gaining more than 1.1 percent.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell at one point to 1.58 percent, the lowest in about a week. The note later pared some gains, with prices up 14/32 to yield 1.5925 percent.

The euro hit a session low of $1.2590 against the dollar and last traded down a bit at $1.2624.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 81.708.

Brent crude rose 82 cents to $97.99 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 34 cents to $84.25 a barrel.