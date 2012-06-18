GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote

* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt markets

* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen unsustainable

* European shares lose early gains, U.S. stocks open lower

* Safe-haven bonds rise; crude oil prices fall

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro fell sharply and long-dated government debt prices rose on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections soon gave way to pessimism about the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.

Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7.0 percent, a level considered unsustainable, as worries that Spain may need more funds than previously expected to bail out its struggling bank sector cut short a rally sparked by Greek election results on Sunday. Italian bond yields also jumped.

European equity markets reversed early gains and stocks on Wall Street opened lower, pulled down by European concerns and recent data that points to a deteriorating U.S. economy.

Greek voters gave a majority to parties supporting the country’s economic bailout on Sunday, easing worries about a break up in the euro zone and initially boosting risk assets.

But a relief rally among so-called risk assets soon fizzled and prices of safe-havens, such as bonds, rose.

“The win in Greece does not really resolve anything. It’s still going to be tough for Greece,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at investment advisory firm BK Asset Management in New York.

“And with Spanish and Italian yields at high levels, the credit market remained skeptical that Europe is going to get out of the debt crisis.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.32 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,697.85. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 8.26 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,334.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.40 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,854.40.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.2 percent to 991.74 points.

The price on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 6/32 to yield 1.57 percent. Prices on German 10-year bonds also rose, yielding 1.41 percent.

Bids on Spain’s key 10-year government bonds sent yields up as high as 7.3 percent, the highest level in the euro era and above the rate at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bail-outs.

The euro fell about 1.0 percent to $1.2597, off a one-month high reached during Asian trading in reaction to the Greek vote. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 81.864.

In the commodity markets, the concerns over the euro zone erased initial gains in reaction to the Greek vote and gave gold prices a boost as its safe-haven status returned to the fore.

Brent crude was down 1.59 cents at $96.02 a barrel, sliding from a one-week high of $99.50 a barrel hit early in the session. U.S. oil futures fell $1.38 at $82.65 a barrel.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,621.30 an ounce.