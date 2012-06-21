FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, oil down after weak factory data
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, oil down after weak factory data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Global stocks down more than 1.0 pct on China, Europe and
US data
    * Oil falls; Brent at lowest since December 2010
    * Spain's borrowing costs rise


    By Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Stocks on major markets fell
and crude oil prices slumped $2 a barrel on Thursday after data
showed Chinese, European and U.S. manufacturing activity slowing
further, just a day after the Federal Reserve extended its
monetary stimulus program.
    The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and yen as the Fed's
move disappointed investors who had hoped it would opt for a
more aggressive policy.
    Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted,
while weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth, surveys
showed on Thursday. 
   The data darkened the outlook for the world economy, adding
to fears that Europe's debt crisis and slower growth in the
United States and Asia would cause downturns around the globe. 
   "The genesis is Europe and it's starting to flow through
everything now. Business has slowed down," said Stephen
Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco. 
 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.67
points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,747.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.53 points, or 0.85 percent, at
1,344.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.04
points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,900.41. 
    MSCI's global equity index declined 1.2
percent, with European shares was down 0.4 percent.
    The Fed on Wednesday chose to extend its bond-buying
program, dubbed "Operation Twist", rather than implement more
quantitative easing as some had hoped.
    The U.S. central bank made its decision after lowering
growth and employment forecasts for the world's largest economy
in 2012 and 2013. It said it would consider more stimulus
measures if the situation worsened. 
    In Europe, preliminary manufacturing and service sector data
across the 17-nation euro area showed the downturn in the region
was becoming entrenched as falling new orders and rising
unemployment hit business confidence. 
    The survey data also showed that Germany's private sector
shrank in June for the second month running, with manufacturing
activity hitting a three-year low.
    A similar survey of private sector activity in China,
compiled by HSBC, found its factory sector had shrunk for an
eighth straight month in June on weaker demand for exports.
    Economic growth in the world's most populous nation is
widely expected to have slowed for a sixth straight quarter in
April through June as the country feels the impact of the euro
area debt crisis and property controls weigh on domestic demand.
    In the oil market, Brent crude was down to $90.67 a
barrel, off $2.02 from Wedneday's settlement. U.S. crude traded
down $2 to $79.45 a barrel. 
    The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 percent to
81.859.   

   
     Spain's financial problems were also undermining confidence
in the financial markets.
    The country's medium-term borrowing costs spiralled to a
euro-era record at an auction on Thursday.
    Spanish bond yields were down. Ten-year Spanish government
bond yields were 23 basis points lower at 6.53
percent, having risen to almost 7.30 percent last week.
    In the U.S., bond yields were down as well. Benchmark
10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32 in price to
yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on 
Wednesday.

