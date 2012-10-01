GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro buoyed by growth in US manufacturing

* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expands in September

* Spanish bank stress test results send up European equities

* Euro edges up versus dollar; Treasuries give up gains

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stocks in major markets rallied on Monday after a survey showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month for the first time since May and as the results of Spain’s bank stress test drove gains in European financial shares.

The euro rose from a three-week low against the dollar while Treasury prices surrendered gains after the U.S. data dented demand for safe-haven assets.

The results of the Spanish bank stress test, which were released after the close of European markets on Friday, showed that troubles in the sector were no worse than feared.

Spanish bond yields fell, although uncertainty remained about when Madrid will request a bailout from the European Union.

The Institute for Supply Management, an industry group, reported that its index of U.S. factory activity rose to a reading of 51.5 in September. It was the first time since May that the index topped the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.

“Numerically, that is a pretty small amount,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois. “But in terms of looking at the number, it’s the difference between seeing contraction and seeing growth. So psychologically that’s pretty important.”

Earlier on Monday, surveys showed factory output in Europe and Asia wilted again last month, indicating that the euro zone has sunk back into recession and providing more evidence that China’s economy suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth.

“Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for now, but for good,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

The MSCI global stock index rose 0.8 percent to 334.12. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares rose 1.45 percent to end at 1,104.97 points.

Wall Street stocks rose after closing out their best third quarter since 2010 on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 146.18 points, or 1.09 percent, at 13,583.31. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.69 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,452.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.70 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,128.93.

SPAIN GAIN

Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country is expected to need international help to meet its debt financing needs.

Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody’s review of Spain’s sovereign debt rating. Spain, Europe’s fourth largest economy, may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it to seek an international bailout soon.

“A downgrade could force Spain’s hand in seeking a bailout and should see a relief rally in the euro,” said Adam Myers, senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. “But until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward pressure on the euro.”

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 78.02 yen .

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, with the yield at 1.6284 percent.

Brent crude oil extended gains after the U.S. data, before retreating to last trade 49 cents lower at $111.90. U.S. crude rose 18 cents to trade at $92.37.

“While cyclical activity indicators still paint the picture of a weak recovery, a turn is starting to become evident. ... Further interest-rate cuts and looser fiscal policies will also boost confidence into year-end despite event risk around the U.S. fiscal cliff,” said analysts from Merrill Lynch, who expect Brent to hit $120 per barrel before year-end.

Spot gold prices rose slightly to about $1,776 an ounce.