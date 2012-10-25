FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound modestly; US dollar gains vs yen on BOJ bets
October 25, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound modestly; US dollar gains vs yen on BOJ bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shares up slightly on corporate earnings, economic data
    * U.S. dollar rises to 4-month high vs Japan's yen on BOJ
easing bets

    By Angela Moon
    NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares on major world markets
edged up on mildly positive corporate earnings and economic data
on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar rallied to a four-month high
against the yen on expectations Bank of Japan will ease monetary
policy next week.
    By late afternoon Wall Street stocks were slightly higher
after the S&P500 index lost 3.6 percent in the past five days,
but corporate results were not strong enough to inspire
significant buying.
    Supporting U.S. stocks, Procter & Gamble was up 2.8
percent to $70.02 after the world's largest household products
company reported a better-than-expected profit. 
    With some 244 companies in the S&P 500 reporting, 62.3
percent have beaten expectations, a slight improvement on the
typical 62 percent average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    Revenue, on the other hand, remains disappointing, with just
36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected
revenue, compared with a historic beat rate of 62 percent.
    "We had 50 some companies report today and it's all a
continuation of companies beating on earnings, but coming in
lower on revenue," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.32 points,
or 0.06 percent, at 13,085.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
 was up 3.32 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,412.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index  was up 5.99 points, or 0.20
percent, at 2,987.69. 
    European shares edged up after reassuring updates from
drugmaker Sanofi and consumer goods group Unilever
, although some traders said euro zone concerns would
curb further gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,095.90 points. 
    However, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
 fell 0.3 percent to 2,483.43 points as financial
stocks declined. 
    The MSCI world stock index rose 0.3 percent.
    In economic news, Britain emerged from recession in the
third quarter, as its recent hosting of the Olympics helped the
economy grow by 1.0 percent, the strongest quarterly growth in
gross domestic product in five years, official data showed.
 
    Comments from a Chinese ministry that the country's factory
output should pick up toward the end of the year and a survey
showing Chinese orders at their highest levels in months also
underpinned investor sentiment. 
    U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in
September, an indication that a possible sharp tightening in the
federal budget already is weighing on the economy.
 
    A reading of new orders for capital goods outside of defense
and excluding aircraft was unchanged last month, suggesting
companies are holding back due to fears the U.S. Congress may
fail to avert sharp tax hikes and spending cuts in 2013.
    
    BOJ EASING BETS
    The U.S. dollar rose to a four-month high against the yen as
a rise in Treasury yields and expectations the Bank of Japan
will ease monetary policy next week had investors broadly
selling the Japanese currency.
    The greenback has gained almost 3.0 percent versus the yen
so far in October, its strongest monthly performance since
February. Expectations that the Bank of Japan will take action
on Oct. 30 to stimulate the Japanese economy and higher U.S.
Treasury yields have made the dollar more attractive to
investors.
    U.S. benchmark Treasury yields touched a five-week high a
day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some bond market investors to book profits.
  The dollar/yen currency pair is
highly correlated to bond yields.
    The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 was down 10/32 to yield 1.8294 percent.
    Brent crude settled up 64 cents, or 0.6 percent at
$108.49. U.S. oil rose 39 cents, or 0.4 percent to
$86.11.

