GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains as ECB holds rates; shares edge lower

By David Gaffen and Richard Hubbard

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-week high against the dollar on Thursday and global bond yields rose after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Mario Draghi said further monetary support was not likely in the near future.

Wall Street traded flat to slightly higher in early trading after a 1.9 percent drop in the previous two days, which was the S&P 500’s worst two-day slide in more than a month. Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move has kept markets on edge.

World equities markets were generally lower, extending a bout of weakness. Investor enthusiasm has dimmed in recent days following lackluster economic figures and the expectation that major central banks have reached the limit of their stimulus efforts.

The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the second half of the year.

Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to act right now.

“Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected,” said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. “While he did say that the ECB discussed negative deposit rates, the fact that they’re not doing them right now was a big boost for the euro.”

The euro rose to a high of $1.3168, its highest since May 9, and against the yen it rose to 130.52 yen.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note dipped 6/32 in price to run the yield up to 2.11 percent. The 10-year German bund fell 0.4 percent to boost its yield to 1.56 percent.

The MSCI world index was down 0.1 percent on the day.

Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leaves its loose monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,963.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,608.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,403.95.

JOBS KEY

With no surprises from either central bank, markets’ attention is now expected to switch to Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could help determine when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its bond-buying.

A strong non-farm payrolls report on Friday would be a sign of economic recovery that would add to speculation the Fed could begin tapering back its stimulus efforts before the end of the year, putting pressure on all riskier asset markets.

The fears about Fed cutbacks over the past two weeks, along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan’s radical economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving MSCI’s world equity index near six week lows.

Another volatile session for Japan’s Nikkei index on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares to fresh 2013 lows.

The dollar was modestly higher against the yen at 99.20, having hit a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the day.

In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude rose 50 cents to $103.54 a barrel. U.S. oil rose $1.17 to $94.91 per barrel.