GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares gain after U.S. jobs data pleases investors

* Dollar gains after U.S. payrolls rise by 175,000 in May

* Data not seen as strong enough to prompt Fed pullback soon

* Global equity markets rise on ‘Goldilocks’ data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar and global equity markets advanced on Friday after U.S. jobs data for May quashed investors’ concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start easing back on its stimulus program.

Nevertheless, investors are coming around to the notion that the Fed would begin to reduce its bond buying in support of the economy, perhaps as soon as September.

Employment outside the farming sector in the world’s leading economy rose by 175,000 last month, just above the median forecast in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data showed.

The unemployment rate ticked one-tenth of a percentage point higher to 7.6 percent, a relatively hopeful sign as it was driven by more workers entering the American labor force.

Stocks on Wall Street climbed about 1 percent, following gains in Europe on the news, while the dollar rose against the euro and crude oil rebounded from early losses.

“This kind of Goldilocks recovery is what people are looking for,” said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MSCI’s all-country world index of 45 country indexes rose 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares gained 1.4 percent to provisionally close at 1,194.94.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as Europe’s ‘fear gauge,’ fell 10.1 percent, signaling a drop in investors’ risk aversion following the data.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was off its highs but up 174.74 points, or 1.16 percent, at 15,215.36. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 15.87 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,638.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.03 points, or 0.96 percent, at 3,457.09.

The euro fell to the day’s lows against the dollar after the jobs report, touching a session low of $1.3193 and was last at $1.3211, down 0.26 percent.

Against the yen, the dollar gained about 0.46 percent to 97.39.

“This will calm some of the volatility in the markets, as people were very concerned about an aberrational number in particular being too strong and how that would aggressively move the Fed’s disposition in terms of tapering,” said Rick Rieder, co-head of Americas fixed income at BlackRock in New York.

But volatility is likely to pick up because of news in coming weeks about European growth, U.S. economic data and Japan’s direction, he said. The Fed may begin to scale back its asset purchases moderately some time around September, in line with market expectations, Rieder said.

German Bund futures pared gains and U.S. government debt fell in choppy trade on the view the U.S. payrolls data was not enough to hasten a scaling back in Fed stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were down 19/32 in price to yield 2.1449 percent.

Bund futures initially fell as low as 143.25 before recouping those losses. They were last 20 ticks up on the day at 143.65 compared with 143.80 before the data.

Brent futures rose above $104 a barrel, supported by expectations of ongoing U.S. economic stimulus, putting the contract on course for its biggest weekly gain since late April.

Brent crude gained $1.09 to $104.70 a barrel, while U.S. oil rose $1.34 to $96.10 a barrel.