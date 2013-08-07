GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar drop on Fed tapering uncertainty

* Fed officials’ comments raise concern over stimulus pullback

* Bank of England ties rates to jobs; lifts sterling

* Wall St and European shares lower

* Yen touches 7-week high against dollar ahead of Japanese holiday

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday while U.S. and European stocks waned as investors mulled when the Federal Reserve may start to remove the massive stimulus it has injected into the economy and markets.

The greenback fell steeply against the pound after the Bank of England said it did not plan to lift interest rates until British unemployment falls to 7 percent, a level unlikely for another three years. But some investors, expecting that level to be reached sooner, brought forward their expectations for a rate hike, supporting sterling.

“Market participants are currently observing a situation where the data suggests a better economic outcome than they expected just a month or two ago,” said Bob Lynch, head of G10 FX strategy for the Americas at HSBC in New York.

“In a data-dependent world, markets will not be complacent and accepting of central bank forecasts when current data suggests otherwise.”

The yen rose to a seven-week high against the dollar on expectations that Japanese investors would convert their overseas earnings before the mid-August Obon holiday. As well, the Bank of Japan will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to continue its asset-buying program.

Stocks on Wall Street were lower by mid-afternoon, the third down day in a row, though indexes were still not far below record highs. The Fed’s $85 billion a month bond-buying program has been a major driver of the rally in equities this year, which has the S&P 500 up about 18 percent for the year.

“People were concerned about the extent of the rally in the short term and some people are talking about equities being too expensive relative to the underlying fundamentals,” said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.

“And of course, the big story, the next big piece of news one would think is the taper tantrum.”

Investors have been focused on trying to pinpoint when the Fed may start to reduce, or taper, its bond purchases.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Tuesday the Fed would probably scale back later this year, perhaps beginning as early as next month, depending on economic data.

That was similar to earlier comments by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, although he told Market News International the Fed might continue its stimulus program if growth does not meet its targets.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.16 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,458.58. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 6.69 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,690.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 13.71 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,652.06.

The uncertainty over the Fed weighed on European shares too, as did the guidance from the Bank of England. Europe’s broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index ended down 0.3 percent and the MSCI world equity index fell 0.6 percent.

Sterling climbed to its highest against the greenback in one and a half months as investors viewed new BoE Governor Mark Carney’s comments as less dovish than expected. The pound was last up 1 percent at $1.55.

The dollar was down 1.3 percent against the yen at 96.43 yen . Businesses in Japan shut for a couple of weeks around mid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expect yen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capital inflows around the same time from interest payments on the country’s massive U.S. Treasury holdings.

The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 81.249.

“Dollar sentiment hasn’t been the same since last week’s tepid U.S. jobs report, which suggested the Fed would move more patiently to slow a stimulus program that has long been a thorn in the dollar’s side,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

“A slower U.S. data calendar this week also has not offered a fresh impetus for investors to bid the dollar higher.”

Ten-year Treasury notes were up 13/32 in price to yield 2.595 percent.