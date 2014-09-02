GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar jumps after U.S. data; bond prices slump

* Strong U.S. manufacturing, construction data strengthen dollar * Euro hits 1-year low vs dollar on ECB bets, yen also falls * Stocks little changed as investors await ECB policymakers (Adds close of European bond, stock markets) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to its highest this year against the yen on Tuesday, lifted by strong U.S. economic data, while the euro slipped to a one-year low on speculation the European Central Bank will move toward looser monetary policy later this week. U.S. manufacturing hit a nearly 3-1/2 year peak in August and construction spending rebounded strongly in July, the latest signs of U.S. economic vigor. The data lifted the dollar almost 0.8 percent against the Japanese yen, pushing it above the 105 yen mark for the first time since the first week of this year. The yen last traded at 105.11, up 0.73 percent on the day. U.S. Treasuries fell further on the data, with the 10-year note down 19/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent. The euro sagged on bets ECB President Mario Draghi will do more to help a wobbly euro zone economy. The euro was down 0.04 percent at $1.3122. "Even if Draghi doesn't announce rate cuts or QE (asset purchases), I think he will open doors to further significant action further down the road and that should be enough to support the market at least for now," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. Global equity markets and European shares edged lower before the ECB's meeting on Thursday. Few investors expect major steps but most see looser policy in the future as the euro zone fails to grow due to austerity measures and conflict in Ukraine. MSCI's all-country world index of 45 countries fell 0.25 percent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has risen nearly 7 percent from its mid-August low, closed down 0.07 percent at 1,375.93. Wall Street was mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.96 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,035.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.15 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,997.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.58 points, or 0.06 percent, at 4,582.85. "The market is probably pricing in stronger numbers on the economic side but it's still very much positive," said James Liu, global market strategist at JPMorgan Funds, in Chicago. "We are expecting to see stronger economic numbers, the market is certainly expecting that, and as long we get them we can do quite well above 2,000 on the S&P 500," Liu said. Brent crude fell below $101 a barrel, pressured by worries about slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe, a strong U.S. dollar and ample supplies. Brent crude for October delivery was down $2.12 at $100.67 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $2.70 from Friday's close at $93.26 a barrel. There was no trading in the United States on Monday because of the Labor Day holiday. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)