FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Scottish referendum fears slam pound; stocks fall
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Scottish referendum fears slam pound; stocks fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sterling plunges as poll finds support for Scottish
independence
    * Brent crude drops below $100 a barrel
    * U.S. stocks fall, but uptrend seen intact

 (Adds close of U.S. markets)
    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Scotland's threat to secede
from the United Kingdom knocked the British pound to a 10-month
low against the U.S. dollar on Monday and sparked weakness in
major stock markets already uncertain as to whether a cease-fire
in Ukraine would hold.
    For the first time this year, an opinion poll showed that 
Scots may vote for independence next week in a referendum that
could herald the break-up of Great Britain. 
    The pound slumped and Britain's top shares dropped further
from a recent 14-1/2-year high as companies with strong business
ties to Scotland fell across the board. 
    One of Scotland's leaders advocating independence said
Scotland would share the pound with Britain, but the U.K.
government has ruled this out, leading to uncertainty about
valuations, debt and the sharing of North Sea oil revenues.
 
    "If Scotland decides to go down the road of a new currency,
what effect does that have on (these companies') Scottish assets
and the valuations of their Scottish assets? We don't know,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
    With little economic or political news to guide trading,
stocks on Wall Street also fell, but analysts said the market
trend is for higher prices with the Federal Reserve not seen
raising interest rates until well into 2015. 
    "The path of least resistance continues to be higher. That
will most likely continue for the foreseeable future, especially
as everybody understands while rates will go up at some point,
the move from the Fed will be very gradual," said Ryan Larson,
head of U.S. equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in
Chicago.
    MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.52
percent to 430.12, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares closed down 0.4 percent at 1,390.42.
    On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average 
closed down 25.94 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,111.42 and the
S&P 500 fell 6.17 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.54.
The Nasdaq Composite added 9.39 points, or 0.2 percent,
to 4,592.29.
    The pound sterling sank more than 1.0 percent, the most in
13 months, to trade at $1.6115 against the U.S. dollar.
    The dollar was stronger against the euro, up 0.4
percent at $1.2896, and gained against a basket of six major
currencies, up 0.65 percent on the day.
    Gold prices fell to a three-month low as the dollar
recovered losses following a disappointing U.S. jobs report on
Friday. The December contract settled down $13 at $1,254.3 an
ounce.
    U.S. Treasury debt prices retreated, with the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note down 3/32 in price to
yield 2.4730 percent.
    Brent crude oil slid below $100 a barrel for the first time
in more than a year as Chinese and U.S. data pointed to
slower-than-expected growth in the world's top oil consumers.
    Brent fell to a low of $99.36 a barrel, its lowest
since May 2013. It settled down 62 cents at $100.20. U.S. crude
 fell 63 cents to settle at $92.66 a barrel. 
    

 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Marc Jones
in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.