GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on U.S. data, euro slides further

(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)

* Euro slips to 11-year low vs dollar, Swiss stocks tank anew

* Wall Street rebounds on strong U.S. consumer sentiment

* Oil prices surge on forecast energy sell-off to end soon

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street rebounded on Friday on renewed signs of solid growth and as U.S. consumer sentiment hit an 11-year high, while the euro slid further against the dollar a day after Switzerland moved to ditch its currency cap.

Crude prices rallied on the sentiment report and after the International Energy Agency forecast the rout in oil would end, though analysts said a strong rebound was unlikely to occur soon as global output continues to outweigh demand.

The recent oil sell-off led U.S. consumer prices to post their biggest decline in six years in December and an underlying gauge of inflation failed to rise, developments that could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.

U.S. stocks advanced after five straight sessions of losses for major indexes, while European shares rose on the notion that Switzerland’s move on Thursday to drop the franc’s cap was in anticipation of a likely European Central Bank bond-buying plan.

Dealers speculated the Swiss National Bank knew the ECB would take the plunge into full-scale quantitative easing, effectively printing of hundreds of billions of euros, at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.

“It challenges the view that ECB easing is already in the price,” said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC in London. “There is recognition now that maybe there wasn’t as much in the price as some claimed.”

The loss of Swiss support for the euro caused the single currency to slide to $1.1461, the weakest since November 2003. It last traded at $1.1529, down 0.85 percent.

Global equity markets rebounded, with MSCI’s all-country world index gaining 0.34 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional companies closed up 0.99 percent to 1,407.17 points,

Stocks in Switzerland again sank on concerns the SNB’s surprise currency move will spark a wave of profit warnings from Swiss multinationals that rely heavily on export revenue. The Swiss blue-chip index SMI closed down 6 percent.

Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company sales come from abroad and many large-cap names generate up to 95 percent of their revenue from outside the country.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,411.16. The S&P 500 gained 15.47 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,008.14 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 33.51 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,604.33.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows after a private report on American consumer sentiment in early January reduced worries about domestic growth, sparking the selling of safe-haven holdings in U.S. government debt.

10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 13/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 1.8205 percent.

The IEA said the crude market could fall further before it recovered, but that lower prices had already begun to curb oil output in some areas, including North America.

Brent crude futures for March delivery jumped to a high of $50.25, before easing a bit to trade $1.30 higher at $49.57 a barrel. U.S. crude traded at $47.79 a barrel, up $1.54 a barrel.