GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge lower with eyes on Greece; oil dips

By Rodrigo Campos and Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - A Supreme Court ruling upholding tax subsidies boosted U.S. hospital stocks to record highs on Thursday, while global equity markets edged lower on lingering worries over Greece.

Oil prices fell on concerns over the possible impact of Greece’s debt crisis on European energy demand and the prospect of Iranian oil adding to a global glut if sanctions are lifted.

Greece’s international creditors presented a cash-for-reform proposal to euro zone finance ministers in a showdown with Athens, after negotiations failed to yield a plan to avert a default.

“Watching Greek headlines. That’s kind of holding markets back,” said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Market participants had assumed this week that a deal would eventually be reached after European officials said on Monday and Tuesday a proposal from Greece was a good basis for talks.

The differences between Greece’s proposal and that of its creditors aren’t big enough to justify failing to reach an agreement, a senior Greek government official said.

On Wall Street, hospital and other healthcare shares surged, with several hitting all-time peaks, after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies that are key to President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

By mid-afternoon the Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.15 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,915.92, the S&P 500 lost 3.93 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,104.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.93 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,111.48.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.3 percent. MSCI’s all-country index, a gauge of stock performance in 46 countries, fell 0.3 percent.

OIL SLIDES

In commodities markets, crude prices fell, with traders eyeing progress toward a June 30 deadline for an Iran nuclear accord that would be key to lifting Western sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports.

“Even if it does take Iran a year or more to return output and exports to pre-sanctions levels, the anticipation of this additional supply should still affect prices now,” Capital Economics said.

“The prospect of another 1 million bpd increase in supply from Iran ... could easily drag (Brent) prices below $60 again.”

Brent fell 0.7 percent to $62.99 a barrel and U.S. crude was down 1 percent at $59.68 a barrel.

Gold steadied after four days of losses, with spot gold was at $1,174.00 an ounce, little changed from the previous session.

EURO HOLDS

The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar, even after data showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in nearly six years on strong demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items.

The euro was down 0.07 percent at $1.1197.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 6/32 to yield 2.394 percent, from a yield of 2.371 percent late Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Ryan Vlastelica, Dan Bases, Sam Forgione, Barani Krishnan and European desks; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)