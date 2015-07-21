RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodity rout halts as dollar weakens; stocks fall

(Repeats for wider distribution; no changes to text)

* Gold recovers after plunging to five-year lows

* Wall Street slides with earnings in focus

* Dollar index slips from three-month high

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Commodity prices stabilized on Tuesday after a recent rout as the U.S. dollar slipped from a three-month high, while earnings hurt U.S. stocks and helped drag a gauge of major global equities markets lower.

Spot gold prices halted a plunge of nearly 6 percent in the past six days. U.S. crude oil futures rose after falling under $50 a barrel while Brent remained towards the bottom of its $55-$60 a barrel range, near its lowest since early April.

The dollar strength is seen returning in the short term on expectation of rate differentials, as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates by year-end.

Stocks on Wall Street fell, with results from bellwethers IBM and United Technologies weighing the most while Apple was also down ahead of earnings expected after the closing bell.

Even so, the S&P 500 index was trading less than 1 percent below its record high set two months ago.

“The indexes will continue to stay range-bound but at the higher end during the course of the earnings season because it has already factored in a rate hike this year,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

An interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could be a negative for stocks, but earnings have surprised in favor of the bulls.

At 11:40 a.m. (1540 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average fell 197.99 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,902.42, the S&P 500 lost 8.46 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,119.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.42 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,204.44.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.3 percent after rising 9.3 percent in the previous nine sessions. MSCI’s gauge of major stock markets globally slipped 0.2 percent.

EURO UP BUT DOLLAR SEEN STRONG

The euro bounced back against the dollar after hitting a three-month low on Monday. It was last up 0.9 percent at $1.0923 and the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.6 percent.

The prospect of a renewal in dollar strength, however, was still in focus.

“The tension is fading on the euro down there,” said David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at FXCM in New York. “The dollar is still in control.”

Spot gold added 0.9 percent on the day to $1,106.33 after hitting a five-year low Monday.

Oil prices edged up as the U.S. dollar slipped, but remain set for large monthly drops in the face of a global supply glut.

Brent crude futures were up 22 cents at $56.87 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 40 cents to $50.55.

U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed as reduced concerns over Greece’s debt crisis stymied demand for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.356 percent, from 2.374 late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 4/32 to yield 3.0999 percent, from a yield of 3.106 percent late Monday.