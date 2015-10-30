GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks on course for best month in four years

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in major markets were little changed on Friday, on track to close their best month in four years, boosted in part by accommodative monetary policies in the euro zone and Japan.

Concern over the prospect of higher borrowing costs in the United States as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten interest rates has been partly offset by a slide in energy prices. Brent crude is on track to gain just over 1 percent in October after falling 24 percent in the third quarter.

The dollar slipped against the yen after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but was set to end the month up slightly versus the Japanese currency. The euro was set to fall for the month versus the greenback.

U.S. government bond yields slipped from this week’s highs after two days of Fed-fuelled increases.

On Wall Street, stocks were slightly lower but positive corporate results including from healthcare company AbbVie helped cap losses.

“Continued expectation of easier central bank policy has helped underpin equity markets after a turbulent few months,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

“Investors are veering between confidence that the U.S. economy is still performing well enough to withstand a rate rise, to an expectation that if it’s not, the Fed will remain on hold,” he said.

U.S. consumer spending in September recorded its smallest gain in eight months as personal income barely rose, suggesting some cooling in domestic demand after recent hefty increases.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.47 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,751.33, the S&P 500 lost 1.92 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,087.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,074.64.

The pan-European index of leading 300 shares was last down 0.4 percent. An MSCI gauge of equities in major markets gained 0.2 percent and was on track for a near 8 percent advance in October, the largest monthly gain in four years.

CURRENCY TRADERS EYE CENTRAL BANKS

The BOJ’s decision to keep monetary policy steady was in line with most expectations, but it also trimmed its price and growth forecasts so some still expect it to eventually deliver more easing.

Although the Fed held policy steady on Wednesday, it left the door open to raise benchmark rates for the first time since 2006 when it meets Dec. 15-16.

The U.S. dollar fell against the yen after the BOJ policy decision, slipping to an intraday low of 120.26 yen, and was last down about 0.6 percent at 120.45.

The euro also regained ground against the greenback, rising 0.7 percent to $1.1053.

The euro is still down about 1 percent for the month, after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took a surprisingly dovish stance that suggested further monetary easing steps were possible in December.

U.S. crude oil was off 0.6 percent at $45.79 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.1 percent at $48.86.