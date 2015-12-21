GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil hits 11-year low; Wall St rebounds but dollar falls

* Brent oil futures touch 11-yr low, U.S. crude hits 6-yr low

* Wall Street gains while Europe shares fall

* Europe hurt by Spanish stock decline after election (Adds U.S. markets open, commentary)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global oversupply concerns dragged Brent crude oil prices down on Monday to their weakest level in more than 11 years, but Wall Street gained broadly as investors went shopping after two days of sharp declines.

The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies in thin trading as the euro strengthened on apparent short covering following an inconclusive election result that may increase unease over Spain’s financial stability.

Wall Street started the abbreviated Christmas holiday week on a positive note after two days of declines left the three major U.S. indexes down for the prior week.

“You’re seeing some end-of-year bargain hunting here,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, adding that financial stocks in particular may seem cheap as banks stand to benefit from rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve announced its first rate hike in nearly a decade in the middle of last week.

Investors may also feel better about the holiday shopping season after observing weekend shopping, Meckler added.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.11 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,147.66, the S&P 500 gained 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,008.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,936.15.

The Dow and the S&P 500 had ended last week with their biggest two-day percentage losses since Sept. 1.

Equity markets in Europe fell on Monday while the MSCI all-world stock index was up 0.08 percent, erasing some of its Friday losses.

Brent futures recovered some ground to settle down 1.4 percent at $36.35 a barrel after falling as much as 2.3 percent to $36.04 earlier, the lowest since July 2, 2004. U.S. crude settled up 1 cent at $34.74 after falling to $33.98, its lowest since Feb. 13, 2009.

SPAIN VOTE

While Europe’s index of major companies was up earlier in the day it closed down 1.2 percent, weighed by losses in Spain and a rise in the euro.

In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative Popular Party won more seats than any other party but fell well short of a majority. Left-wing parties also failed to win a clear mandate to govern, and talks to form a coalition government could drag on for weeks.

Spain’s Ibex share index fell 3.6 percent to its lowest level since Sept. 29 due to the election.

In currencies, the dollar fell 0.34 percent against a basket of major currencies, and the euro rose 0.5 percent against the dollar.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed amid hesitation to make major bets in thin year-end trading, while a lack of focus on the Fed’s next rate hike also kept activity muted.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were mostly flat in price to yield 2.195 percent, from a yield of 2.197 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.911 percent, from a yield of 2.908 percent late on Friday.

Gold rebounded after last week’s slide following the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2006. It was up 1.3 percent at $1,079.61 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Jamie McGeever and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)