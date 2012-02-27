GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil drop lifts Wall St; dollar up

* Wall Street rebounds from weak start

* Bonds rally on relatively high oil prices

* Dollar snaps losses versus euro

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil snapped a week-long rally on Monday on G20 fears high energy prices were hurting global economic growth, helping stocks rebound after encouraging U.S. home sales data.

The dollar rose as some of the investment money in oil and commodities flowed into currencies. The greenback rebounded from a near three-month low against the euro and retreated from a nine-month peak versus the yen.

U.S. Treasuries climbed on more demand for safe-haven government debt. Oil prices remained at worrisome levels. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 14/32, with the yield at 1.9273 percent.

High energy costs have been cited as one factor preventing a runaway rally in equities. London’s Brent oil is up 15 percent on the year and U.S. crude is up 10 percent after Iran’s nuclear crisis heightened concerns about Middle East supplies.

Stocks on Wall Street are up more than 8 percent on the year. But the S&P 500 index has been stuck in a tight range between 1,355 and 1,370, despite data pointing to a firmer recovery in the U.S. economy, including the housing and labor markets.

“Now, when people talk about energy, they are talking about the geopolitical, but that morphs into a concern about demand, and the demand conversation kind of undermines confidence,” said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said on Sunday they were alert to risks of higher oil prices and discussed at length the impact sanctions on Iran will have on crude supplies and global growth.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday for the first time in a week, losing a modest 1 percent from last week’s 10-month highs above $125 a barrel in London and 9-month peaks near $110 in New York.

Oil fell in response to Saudi Arabia’s raising of crude exports over the past week, and growing speculation the Obama administration might tap U.S. strategic oil reserves if prices continue rising.

At noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,999.33. The S&P 500 was up 1.69 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,367.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.79 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,967.54.

Housing-related stocks moved higher after data showed contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a near two-year high in January, lending more credence to the argument that the industry may be in the beginning stages of a recovery.

In European equity markets, the oil price gains hit the outlook for the automobile sector. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,073.81 points, below a seven-month high last week.

Global equities suffered from a weaker session in Asia and Europe. The MSCI world equity index showed a 0.2 percent loss at 331.31. Year-to-date, it was still up over 10 percent.

The U.S. dollar hit a 9-month high above 81.60 yen before retreating to 80.35. For the month, the greenback was still up more than 5 percent as higher oil prices and Japan’s 2011 trade deficit joined a list of factors weakening the yen.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.34110 versus Friday’s 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486, with the single currency seen mounting a comeback before the ECB’s second long-term refinancing operation on Wednesday.

But some market players say the impact of the ECB’s operation may already be largely reflected in the prices of assets like European sovereign bonds and even the euro itself.

“It’s all pretty well priced in and pretty well expected. We’re looking for just under 500 billion euros and about 300 billion euros of net new liquidity,” said Kevin Lecocq, chief investment officer, Private Wealth Management, at Deutsche Bank.

“Wednesday won’t be big,” Lecocq forecast.