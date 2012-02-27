GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil's slide props up Wall St; dollar rises

* US stocks rebound from weak start; home sales data help

* Bonds rally on relatively high oil prices

* Dollar snaps 3 days of losses versus the euro

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil snapped a week-long rally on Monday, helping Wall Street rebound from early losses, and positive U.S. home sales data further soothed investors worried about economic damage from high energy costs.

The dollar rose as some of the investment money in oil flowed into currencies after officials from the Group of 20 countries sounded fears that surging energy prices were hurting global economic growth.

The greenback rebounded from a near three-month low against the euro. It hit a nine-month peak versus the yen before giving back some gains.

U.S. Treasuries climbed on demand for safe-haven government debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 17/32, its yield at 1.9169 percent.

High energy costs have been cited as one factor preventing a runaway rally in equities. London’s Brent oil is up 15 percent on the year and U.S. crude is up 10 percent after Iran’s nuclear crisis heightened concerns about Middle East supplies.

Stocks on Wall Street are up more than 8 percent on the year. But the S&P 500 index has been stuck in a tight range between 1,355 and 1,370, despite data pointing to a firmer recovery in the U.S. economy, including the housing and labor markets.

“Now, when people talk about energy, they are talking about the geopolitical. But that morphs into a concern about demand, and the demand conversation kind of undermines confidence,” said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said on Sunday they were alert to risks of higher oil prices and discussed at length the impact sanctions on Iran will have on crude supplies and global growth.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday for the first time in a week, losing a modest 1 percent from last week’s 10-month highs above $125 a barrel in London and 9-month peaks near $110 in New York.

Oil fell in response to Saudi Arabia’s raising crude exports over the past week and growing speculation the Obama administration might tap U.S. strategic oil reserves if prices continue rising.

About 90 minutes before the close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,004.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.99 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,368.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.78 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,969.53.

Housing-related stocks moved higher after data showed contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a near two-year high in January, lending more credence to the argument that the industry may be in the beginning stages of a recovery.

In European equity markets, the oil price gains hit the outlook for the automobile sector. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 1,073.81 points, below last week’s seven-month high.

Global equities suffered from a weaker session in Asia and Europe. The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.2 percent to 331.08. Year-to-date, it was still up over 10 percent.

The U.S. dollar hit a 9-month high above 81.60 yen before retreating to 80.37. For the month, the greenback was still up more than 5 percent as high oil prices and Japan’s 2011 trade deficit weakened the yen.

The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.33970 versus Friday’s 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486.

Some market players saw the single currency mounting a comeback before the European Central Bank’s second long-term refinancing operation on Wednesday.

Others say the impact of the ECB’s operation may already be largely reflected in the prices of assets like European sovereign bonds and even the euro itself.

“It’s all pretty well priced in and pretty well expected. We’re looking for just under 500 billion euros and about 300 billion euros of net new liquidity,” said Kevin Lecocq, chief investment officer for Private Wealth Management at Deutsche Bank. “Wednesday won’t be big.”