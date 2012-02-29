FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro turn negative; oil falls
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro turn negative; oil falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Major U.S. stock indexes fall in possible reversal of
rally
    * Euro down after early gains on ECB cash injection
    * Oil prices extend losses for a third day

    By Barani Krishnan and Herbert Lash	
    NEW YORK Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed early
gains in late morning trade on Wednesday , prompting questions
on whether the market's slow and steady rally of the past few
months was about to end, amid an unexpected selloff in the euro.	
    The market's reversal came after bearish remarks on the U.S.
economy, in particular the country's job market, by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which some traders said may have
accelerated the declines. 	
    Two hours after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average
 was down 57.52 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,947.60. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.94 points, or 0.43
percent, at 1,366.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 13.08 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,973.68. 	
    The euro hit a session low of $1.3346 against the
greenback. 	
    Oil prices fell for a third straight day, with London's
Brent crude down 0.6 percent at $120.84 a barrel.

