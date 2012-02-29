FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cut losses on Fed report; oil ends higher
February 29, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 6 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cut losses on Fed report; oil ends higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dow, S&P 500 off lows after positive Beige Book report
    * Dollar extends gains vs euro, oil turns higher

    By Barani Krishnan and Herbert Lash	
    NEW YORK Feb 29 (Reuters) - Stocks pared their losses
 on Wednesday while the dollar extended its gains
against the euro after the Federal Reserve gave a positive
assessment of U.S. economic conditions.	
    Oil prices rose, reversing a weaker trend from earlier in
the session forced by concerns over a rise in U.S. crude
stockpiles.	
    On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 14.23 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,990.89. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 1.85 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 1,370.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.14
points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,976.62. 	
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 12/32, the yield at 1.9809 percent. 	
    The Fed said the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January
through mid-February as hiring picked up a bit across several
districts. The central bank maintained the cautious upbeat tone
from its previous report, but pointed to some improvements in
the battered housing sector. 	
    An hour before the close, the Dow Jones industrial average
 was down 13.13 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,991.99. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.47 points, or 0.11
percent, at 1,370.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 5.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,981.20.	
    The dollar rose nearly 1 percent against the euro,
touching $1.3469 after an intraday high at $1.3388.	
    In oil trading, London's Brent rose 1 percent to
$122.72 a  barrel while U.S. crude settled up half a
percent at $107.07.

