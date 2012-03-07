FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs data lift stocks; euro rebounds
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 6 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs data lift stocks; euro rebounds

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S., European shares rise on private-sector jobs data
    * Eyes on Apple as it unveils its latest version of iPad
    * Fed mulls new bond program to help U.S. economy -WSJ
    * Euro recovers vs dollar after hitting 3-week low


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks
advanced on Wednesday after promising U.S. jobs data, and the
euro rebounded after hitting a three-week low on renewed
optimism that Greek will complete its debt restructuring after
major banks and pension funds pledged their support.	
    Completion of the debt restructuring is crucial for Greece
to secure 130 billion euros in international rescue funds needed
so it can avert a chaotic default. 	
    Some traders are hoping Greece will clinch a debt
restructuring before Thursday's deadline. This outlook helped
revive appetite for stocks, oil and gold and kept a lid on
safe-haven demand for U.S. and German government debt.	
    A report from payrolls processor ADP showing that U.S.
private-sector hiring increased more than expected in February
helped cement views that the U.S. economy is gaining traction.
The report came two days ahead of the government's more
comprehensive monthly report on the labor market.
 	
    "This does suggest we are moving it in the right direction,"
said Beth Ann Bovino, senior U.S. economist at Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in New York. "It supports the expectations of
another 200,000-plus in Friday's payroll report. The jobs
numbers are looking healthier."	
    In currency markets, the signs of progress on the Greek debt
deal helped lift the euro, though there were still clouds the
kept the single currency in check.	
    In late afternoon New York trading, the euro ended 0.2
percent higher to $1.3148, near its global session peak
of $1.3164 - after earlier touching a three-week low of $1.3095.
  	
    The dollar fell broadly after The Wall Street Journal
reported that officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve are
considering a new bond-buying program, a move that would
undermine the value of the dollar	
    According to the Journal, Fed officials are 	
considering buying bonds while simultaneously borrowing the 	
money it used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at 	
low interest rates in order to limit inflation pressures.
   	
    "That is something the market completely thought was an 	
impossibility, which is a third round of quantitative easing 	
before the end of the election cycle, even if it is in 	
sterilized form," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX 	
research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "It is very positive
for equities, but negative for the dollar."	
    The dollar index slipped from a three-week high and
was last down 0.2 percent at 79.72.	
    	
    The report on the Fed helped drive up shares on Wall Street,
breaking a three-day losing streak.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 78.18
points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,837.33. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 9.27 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,352.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 25.37 points, or
0.87 percent, at 2,935.69. 	
    "Earlier in the week, portfolio managers, advisers and
institutional money managers were looking for some sort of
pullback just because it's good to buy on the dip, and we've had
such a nice run," said Mark Martiak,, senior wealth strategist
at Premier Financial Advisors in New York. "The right part of
the economic good news, good data story was the private sector
adding 216,000 jobs."	
    Banking stocks - Tuesday's big losers - were the strongest
sector on Wednesday. The KBW bank index advanced 1.9
percent. Morgan Stanley gained 3.2 percent to $17.88
following a 5.3 percent drop in the previous session.	
    Buzz over Apple Inc.'s latest version of iPad
tablet computer, which was unveiled on Wednesday, boosted its
stock. Apple shares eked out a 0.08 percent
gain, after rising as much as 1.4 percent, to close at $530.69. 
      	
    Bank shares also helped drive up European equities. The FTSE
Eurofirst Index of top European shares finished up 0.6
percent at 1,058.45 a day after marking its biggest fall in
nearly four months. 	
    Shares of Italy's Banco Popolare gained 7 percent.	
    The MSCI's all-country world equity index 
added 0.3 percent to 324.06, a day after recording its biggest
one-day drop since late November.	
    Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 0.6 percent to 9,576.06.  	
    In commodity markets, oil prices gained after China said it
would boost energy imports this year and data showed a
smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the
latest week. But concerns persist over supply risks and Iran's
nuclear program, despite Iran's offer for talks with major
powers. 	
    April Brent crude in London was up $2.14 or 1.75
percent at $124.12 a barrel, and April U.S. oil futures in New
York settled up $1.46 or 1.4 percent at $106.16. 	
    Gold rose 0.7 percent to $1.684.91 an ounce, as
jewelers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2
percent in the previous session. 	
    While analysts thought further bond purchases from the Fed
could lower longer-dated yields, Treasury yields ended higher on
the day, although well within their tight trading range.	
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
8/32 to 100-6/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent. German
Bund futures retreated from their contract high, last
traded up 12 basis points at 140.39.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.