GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on hope for Greek debt swap

* Global stocks poised for best day since early Jan. * Euro on course for best day vs dollar in two weeks * ECB sees stabilization in euro zone after stimulus * Hopes for good U.S. payroll report fuel risk-taking * Oil, gold rise; U.S., German govt bonds slip By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Global stocks were on track for their best day in nearly two months on Thursday and the euro rebounded on optimism Greece would clinch a private debt swap and avoid a chaotic default. Expectations of a solid U.S. payrolls report for February on Friday fueled appetite for oil and other growth-sensitive commodities and sparked selling of safe-haven U.S. and German government debt. A senior Greek government official said on Thursday that over 75 percent of bondholders with eligible Greek debt have signed up for the bond exchange. Ahead of the 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) deadline for acceptances, there appeared to be growing confidence in Athens that the exchange would go through. "By Greece avoiding a disorderly default it will remove a key risk hanging over the markets over the next few weeks," said Dan Dorrow, director of research at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. Greece aims to persuade 90 percent of creditors to take part in the deal, but with two-thirds acceptance or more it may be able to trigger collective action clauses and force other bondholders to accept losses. The MSCI world equity index rose 1.5 percent, its biggest one-day gain since Jan 3 when it jumped 1.8 percent. The index was still down 0.8 percent on the week as it had suffered its biggest drop in more than three months on Tuesday. In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.33 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,908.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.15 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,364.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.72 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,966.41. Basic materials stocks led the advance on the S&P 500, rising 1.6 percent, while the financial sector was held back by insurers after the U.S. Treasury sold $6 billion of its shares in AIG. European shares rallied, reversing half the losses suffered earlier in the week. Shares of banks, the main holders of Greek debt, were among the top gainers, with Deutsche Bank up 4.4 percent, Societe Generale up 3.7 percent and Credit Agricole up 3 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,074.79 points. "Today's moves suggest the market is moving back to risk-on mode, but there is event risk surrounding the Greek debt swap percentages," said Lauren Rosborough, senior foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale in London. Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 2 percent at 9,768.96, snapping a three-day losing streak. As traders awaited the final tally on the Greek debt swap, the European Central Bank cut its forecast on euro zone growth, forecasting the region's economy could contract by 0.5 percent this year. Even with the risk of a recession, ECB President Mario Draghi said there are signs of stabilization in the 17-nation bloc's economy now that the ECB has pumped more than a trillion euros in three-year funds into the banking system since December. The euro rose for a second day against the U.S. dollar on the optimism over the Greek debt deal and was set for its best day against the greenback in two weeks. It last traded up 0.9 percent at $1.3260 after touching a global session peak of $1.31273. The dollar index, which measures the value of a basket of major currencies against the greenback, was down 0.6 percent at 79.20 after hitting a three-week high on Wednesday. The dollar retreated partly due to a government report that showed U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, tempering hope of steady improvement in the U.S. labor market. Still, economists expect another positive jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Friday. Nonfarm employment is expected to have increased by 210,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising by 243,000 in January. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February. In oil trading, April Brent crude in London jumped $1.39, or 1.1 percent, to $125.51 a barrel after trading above $126 earlier. April U.S. oil futures in New York rose 74 cents or 0.7 percent to $106.90. Gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,697.86 an ounce as hopes of a Greek debt swap deal rekindled appetite for the precious metal. Spot bullion prices fell to a six-week low earlier this week. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell 12/32 to 99-28/32 in price with a yield of 2.01 percent. German Bund futures for June last traded down 13 basis points at 138.43.