GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth hopes buoy dollar, stocks

* German ZEW data lifts European shares * U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro * U.S. Fed seen cautious on added stimulus By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a 4-year high on Tuesday and the dollar touched an 11-month peak versus the yen after strong U.S. and German data raised hopes for global economic growth. The dollar reached a near one-month high versus the euro on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain cautious on new stimulus to the world's biggest economy at its Tuesday meeting. U.S. retail sales for February showed the largest gain in five months, boosting hopes for the recovery and sending the technology-heavy Nasdaq index to its highest level in over 11 years. In addition, German think tank ZEW's monthly index of analyst and investor sentiment showed a much higher than expected rise in the outlook for the economy -- although a separate gauge of current conditions was weaker. "Just maybe a little bit of a relief with some of that uncertainty out of the way and the retail sales, highest in five months, is helping. It is all good news," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Co in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Fed could acknowledge the recent spate of improved data after concluding a meeting later in the day, and analysts expect policymakers to stay cagey on the possibility of more stimulus. Further stimulus would likely be dollar negative, flooding the market with increased liquidity. "The market is maybe second-guessing how aggressive the Fed is going to be over the medium term in terms of providing more accommodation to an economy that appears to be holding up relatively well at this point in time," said Sean Incremona, an economist at 4Cast LTD in New York. The dollar rose 0.49 percent to 82.66 yen and touched its highest intraday level since April 20, recouping the knee-jerk losses against the yen that occurred after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking aggressive easing steps on Tuesday. Some investors had been betting on a repeat of the central bank's surprise easing last month. "Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ in London. The euro fell to a near one-month low against the dollar after breaking through stop loss orders in the aftermath of the U.S. data. The single currency traded as low as $1.3050, more recently changing hands at $1.3107, off 0.35 percent against the dollar. The MSCI world equity index advanced 0.96 percent as the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares jumped 1.62 percent to 1,094.52 points, touching a seven-month high. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 105.58 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,065.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.39 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,382.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.35 points, or 0.95 percent, to 3,012.01. The S&P 500 index reached it highest intraday level since June 2008, and the Nasdaq Composite hit its highest mark since December 2000. Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed as hopes for better world economic growth came up against a stronger dollar and lower expectations for more easing from the Fed. Brent crude rose 0.62 percent to $126.12. U.S. crude was up 0.56 percent at $106.95 a barrel. STOCKS, COMMODITIES COULD SEE SUPPORT Following on the heels of Friday's strong non-farm payrolls numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view the U.S. recovery is strengthening. Robust data from economic powerhouses on either side of the Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the recovery's sustainability. That could support riskier assets like stocks and commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar, at least for the time being. "Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term, but I think there are a number of longer term concerns in the market place, and that is all to do with growth," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index said. The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies to its highest since late January on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 12/32, with the yield at 2.0787 percent.