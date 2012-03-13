FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth hopes buoy dollar, stocks
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth hopes buoy dollar, stocks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* German ZEW data lifts European shares
    * U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro
    * U.S. Fed seen cautious on added stimulus

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a
4-year high on Tuesday and the dollar touched an 11-month peak
versus the yen after strong U.S. and German data raised hopes
for global economic growth.	
    The dollar reached a near one-month high versus the euro on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain cautious on
new stimulus to the world's biggest economy at its Tuesday
meeting.	
    U.S. retail sales for February showed the largest gain in
five months, boosting hopes for the recovery and sending the
technology-heavy Nasdaq index to its highest level in over 11
years. 	
    In addition, German think tank ZEW's monthly index of
analyst and investor sentiment showed a much higher than
expected rise in the outlook for the economy -- although a
separate gauge of current conditions was weaker. 	
     "Just maybe a little bit of a relief with some of that
uncertainty out of the way and the retail sales, highest in five
months, is helping. It is all good news," said Terry Morris,
senior vice president and senior equity manager for National
Penn Investors Trust Co in Reading, Pennsylvania.	
    The Fed could acknowledge the recent spate of improved data
after concluding a meeting later in the day, and analysts expect
policymakers to stay cagey on the possibility of more stimulus.	
    Further stimulus would likely be dollar negative, flooding
the market with increased liquidity.	
    "The market is maybe second-guessing how aggressive the Fed
is going to be over the medium term in terms of providing more
accommodation to an economy that appears to be holding up
relatively well at this point in time," said Sean Incremona, an
economist at 4Cast LTD in New York. 	
    The dollar rose 0.49 percent to 82.66 yen and touched its
highest intraday level since April 20, recouping the knee-jerk
losses against the yen that occurred after the Bank of Japan
stopped short of taking aggressive easing steps on Tuesday. Some
investors had been betting on a repeat of the central bank's
surprise easing last month. 	
    "Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing
from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been
disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ
in London.    	
    The euro fell to a near one-month low against the dollar
after breaking through stop loss orders in the aftermath of the
U.S. data. The single currency traded as low as $1.3050, more
recently changing hands at $1.3107, off 0.35 percent against the
dollar.	
    The MSCI world equity index advanced 0.96
percent as the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European
shares jumped 1.62 percent to 1,094.52 points, touching
a seven-month high.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 105.58
points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,065.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 11.39 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,382.48.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.35 points, or 0.95
percent, to 3,012.01. 	
    The S&P 500 index reached it highest intraday level since
June 2008, and the Nasdaq Composite hit its highest mark since
December 2000.	
    Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed as hopes for better
world economic growth came up against a stronger dollar and
lower expectations for more easing from the Fed. Brent crude
 rose 0.62 percent to $126.12. U.S. crude was up
0.56 percent at $106.95 a barrel.	
    	
    STOCKS, COMMODITIES COULD SEE SUPPORT	
    Following on the heels of Friday's strong non-farm payrolls
numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view
the U.S. recovery is strengthening.	
    Robust data from economic powerhouses on either side of the
Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the recovery's
sustainability.	
    That could support riskier assets like stocks and
commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the
Australian dollar, at least for the time being.	
    "Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term,
but I think there are a number of longer term concerns in the
market place, and that is all to do with growth," Joshua
Raymond, market strategist at City Index said. 	
  	
    The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar
against a basket of currencies to its highest since late
January on Tuesday.	
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 12/32, with the yield at 2.0787 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.