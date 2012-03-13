FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up on Fed view; data help shares
#Market News
March 13, 2012

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up on Fed view; data help shares

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. Fed cautious on added stimulus
    * German ZEW data lifts European shares
    * U.S. retail sales data help boost dollar vs euro

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against
the euro and the yen on Tuesday after the Fed
acknowledged a slight improvement in the economy, with strong
U.S. and German data boosting further boosting global optimism
and driving stocks and crude oil higher.	
    The central bank said it expects "moderate" growth over
coming quarters with the unemployment rate declining gradually;
in January, it said it expected "modest" growth. 	
    Still, in offering the upgrade to their economic outlook,
policymakers cautioned that unemployment "remains elevated." 	
    "The key takeaway is that the Federal Reserve's outlook on
the U.S. economy has improved, specifically on the labor market.
although the Fed remains guarded," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York. 	
    "That said, the Fed's comments seem to suggest that QE3
(quantitative easing) is off the table for now and that is
probably boosting the dollar," he added. 	
    The dollar climbed as high as 83.08 yen after the Fed
statement, an 11-month high against the Japanese currency. The
euro sank 0.65 percent to $1.3067, after touching a near
one-month low.	
    U.S. Treasury debt extended losses, with 30-year bonds
 trading well over a point lower in price after the
Fed released its policy statement.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 26/32 lower
in price to yield 2.13 percent, up from 2.03 percent late
Monday. The notes had been trading 12/32 lower in price just
prior to the release of the statement.	
    Global equities were also boosted by data showing that U.S.
retail sales in February marked their biggest gains in five
months and a monthly index from German think-tank ZEW showed
analyst and investor sentiment on the economy had risen more
than expected.  	
    The S&P 500 index rose to its highest since June 2008 and
the Nasdaq Composite hit its highest mark since December 2000.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 168.77
points, or 1.30 percent, to 13,128.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 18.73 points, or 1.37 percent, to 1,389.82.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 42.17 points, or 1.41
percent, to 3,025.83.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 1.69 percent firmer at 1,095.34, the highest close
since late July.	
    Banks, which tend to perform well during better economic
conditions, were the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600
banking sector index rising 3.3 percent to take this
year's gains to 17.7 percent. 	
    Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed earlier in the session
as hopes for better world economic growth came up against a
stronger dollar and lower expectations for more easing from the
Fed. But optimism over the stronger data appeared to win out.	
    On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, up 37 cents, or
0.35 percent, after trading between $105.67 to $107.35. 	
    In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery 
settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent,
after trading between $125.00 and $126.79. 	
    	
    STOCKS, COMMODITIES COULD SEE SUPPORT	
    Following on the heels of Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls
numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view
the U.S. recovery is strengthening.	
    Robust data from economic powerhouses on either side of the
Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the recovery's
sustainability.	
    That could support riskier assets like stocks and
commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the
Australian dollar, at least for the time being.	
    "Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term,
but I think there are a number of longer-term concerns in the
market place and that is all to do with growth," Joshua Raymond,
market strategist at City Index, said. 	
  	
    The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar
against a basket of currencies to its highest since late
January on Tuesday.	
    "The data in America continues to grind upward, and
investors can more effectively assess risk," said Stephen Wood,
chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York.

