GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro choppy on mixed data

* U.S. pending homes sales near two-year high in March

* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected

* Disappointing U.S. jobs data limit gains

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. equities rose slightly o n T hursday as solid U.S. home sales data buoyed optimism and outweighed discouraging labor market figures.

Global equities and the euro also edged higher, despite simmering worries over the euro zone.

Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes increased solidly to a near two-year high in March, offering hopes of a pick-up in housing.

U.S. stocks rose shortly after the data, with the euro advancing against the dollar as well.

“In any case, progress on the housing market is going to be slow and gradual,” said ING’s Teunis Brosens. “The pick-up in sales over the past few months appears to be at least partly driven by all-cash buyers.”

The pending home sales data is an important clue to existing home sales, Brosens added. “Slowly but surely, the U.S. housing market is climbing out of the abyss.”

Equities seesawed early in the session after data showed an underlying trend for joblessness rising, fueling fears that the U.S. labor market could struggle for some time.

The euro also changed course several times early in the North American session, alternately weighed down by weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data and boosted by the stronger U.S. housing market.

“This choppiness and the back-and-forth have been very characteristic of the past several weeks already,” said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist with Wells Fargo in New York.

Also lending support to riskier assets was U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s statement o n W ednesday that monetary policy was “more or less in the right place” even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken.

“The pending home sales probably did play a hand in muting some of the negativity from high joblessness and low consumer confidence,” said Alexander Chepurko, a foreign exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York.

“But mostly it’s a weakening U.S. dollar that’s giving the euro/dollar help, after yesterday’s Fed proclamation that they are prepared to take additional easing steps even in the face of slightly positive growth,” Chepurko said.

The euro rose slightly against the dollar, up 0.12 percent to $1.3238. But the single currency and the dollar both fell against the yen. The euro shed 0.44 percent to 106.93 yen and the dollar gave up 0.58 percent to 80.79 yen .

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.17 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,152.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.79 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,393.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.93 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,037.56.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended the European session little changed, despite having touched a one-week high during intraday trading.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.34 percent, trading near the top of its range for the session.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 11/32, the yield at 1.9489 percent.

Brent crude futures traded higher, near $120 a barrel, as Wall Street equities and oil received a boost from the housing data.

Brent June crude rose 0.50 percent to $119.71 per barrel.