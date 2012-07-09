GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth, European worries send shares lower

* Stocks fall as signs of economic slowdown grow

* Euro recovers from two-year low against dollar

* Spanish yields rise as hope of quick EU action fades

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - World shares fell on Monday as investors were unnerved by a darkening global growth outlook and doubts about speedy progress to resolve Europe’s debt crisis.

The euro recovered from a two-year low against the dollar but remained fragile as the optimism raised by last month’s EU deal to help indebted states and banks faded. Yields on benchmark Spanish and Italian bonds were also moving up to levels considered unsustainable.

Wall Street was modestly lower in late-morning trading after data in Asia raised concerns about slower global economic growth. Investors were also looking ahead to corporate earnings reports, with Alcoa reporting results at the end of the day.

But it was a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs on Monday that held center stage, with doubts growing over whether they will make much progress on plans for a single euro zone bank regulator, or on how the region’s new bailout fund can be used to reduce a country’s borrowing costs.

“While tame inflation provides greater opportunities for central banks to fight the slowing economy, many investors are coming round to the conclusion that too much of the powder has already been used and is damaging hopes for a rebound,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2294, off a low of $1.2255 hit in thin early trade as traders reported demand to sell the currency above $1.2300.

But time appears to be running out for Spain, where 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 7.08 percent, a borrowing cost widely regarded as unsustainable for any euro zone government.

Equivalent Italian debt followed the Spanish debt higher , rising a similar amount to 6.13 percent.

At the weekend, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy promised to announce more austerity measures in the coming days. But he also called on his euro zone partners for greater urgency to tackle the funding crisis.

Diplomats said on Monday that Europe will grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit targets after it outlines further budget savings to finance ministers meeting in Brussels.

SHARES STUMBLE

Weaker than expected Chinese inflation data, a record fall in Japan’s machinery goods orders, and Friday’s disappointingly weak U.S. jobs report undermined sentiment in equity markets.

However, the losses were limited as the data was also seen boosting the prospects for stimulus from the world’s major central banks.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday that more aggressive efforts to fine-tune economic policies were needed to support an economy still under downward pressure.

One of the Federal Reserve’s most dovish policymakers, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, told a forum in Bangkok the Fed should loosen policy further with a new round of bond purchases as a way to bring down unemployment.

The president of the Boston Federal Reserve, Eric Rosengren, said at the same event that more quantitative easing is appropriate. Neither is a voting member of the FOMC this year, but both will be in 2013.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,030.29. The MSCI world index, hit by a weaker session in Asia, was down 0.7 percent, a fourth straight day of declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.91 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,703.56. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.39 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,348.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.67 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,924.66.

Expectations the U.S. central bank will step in with a third round of quantitative easing pushed Treasury debt prices higher, with benchmark yields hovering above historic lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 11/32, with the yield at 1.5117 percent.

“Economic momentum is trending lower,” said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama. “Traders are preparing for another round of quantitative easing after three straight months of below-consensus jobs growth.”

In the United States, investors were braced for the release of Alcoa’s quarterly results after the Wall Street close, marking the official start of earnings season.

Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four years and companies that have already reported have shown lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited Europe’s woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.

“Ultimately the question is: Are companies making money - are lower gas prices translating into enough of a relief for consumers that they are spending money on other goods and services? The next quarter will tell us exactly how sustainable this recovery is,” said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

Oil climbed as talks to resolve a strike in Norway failed over the weekend, raising fears of an imminent shutdown of oil production.

Brent rose 88 cents to $99.07 a barrel and U.S. crude was up 84 cents at $85.29.