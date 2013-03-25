FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro retreat after initial Cyprus euphoria
March 25, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro retreat after initial Cyprus euphoria

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shares, euro pare initial gains after Cyprus gets bailout
    * Cyprus deal could set precedent within euro zone
    * Safe-haven assets also pare losses to rise


    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Global equity markets pared
gains and the euro retreated on Monday after the head of the
Eurogroup said the Cyprus bailout reached early Monday could be
a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems.
    Cyprus agreed to a bailout that will avert a collapse of its
banking system and keep the country within the euro zone, but
sets a painful precedent for the region.
    Cypriot policy-makers reached an eleventh-hour deal with the
European Union, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund to shut down its second largest bank in return for
10 billion euro ($13 billion). 
    The bailout brought immediate relief to investors who had
feared Cyprus might default. But the deal will inflict heavy
losses on depositors, including wealthy Russians, on deposits of
more than 100,000 euros, which are not guaranteed under EU law.
    Wall Street initially opened higher but retreated in morning
trade, helping pull European equity markets lower, after Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, told Reuters and the Financial
Times hours after the Cyprus deal was struck that forcing
depositors and bank bond holders to bear losses could become a
template for future bank restructurings. 
Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and gold prices pared
losses, and German Bund futures rose.
    "The critical issue remains that of precedent for larger
Eurozone countries, and the way in which the Cyprus situation
has been managed does not seem to inspire a great deal of
confidence," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX
in New York.
    The euro fell as low as $1.2866 and last traded at
$1.2872, down 0.85 percent on the day, according to Reuters
data.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.08
points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,480.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index  was up 0.13 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,557.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index  was down 1.57 points, or
0.05 percent, at 3,243.43. 
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares pared most of its gains to trade 0.14 percent
higher at 1191.14. 
    MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.01 percent at 358.77.
    Depositors in Cypriot banking institutions must contend at
best with capital controls locking up their money, Spivak said.
At worst, they may lose as much as 40 percent of their holdings.
     "This raises an important question: Why should a depositor
in any Eurozone country similarly vulnerable to a banking crisis
expect to be unscathed if a Cyprus-like calamity were to befall
them," Spivak said. 
     German Bund futures also retreated after initial gains as
concerns emerged about the implications of the deal.
    Bund futures were up 33 ticks on the day at 144.70,
having fallen as low as 143.91 earlier in the session.
    "The loss of confidence in the European banking system
stemming from the Cypriot crisis will not only weigh on the
banks but also on the economy of the region," added a
Paris-based trader.
    "The market is beginning to wake up to what's going on in
Europe," said Ronnie Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext.
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note also
pared lossed, rising 2/32 in price to yield 1.9198 percent.
    Oil remained highero. Brent crude rose 52 cents to
above $108.18 a barrel.
    U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.34 to $95.05 a
barrel.

