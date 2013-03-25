FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro retreat as Cyprus deal stirs unease
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro retreat as Cyprus deal stirs unease

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro zone faces tough banking regime after deal -official
    * Safe-haven assets reverse losses
    * Oil settles higher in choppy trading; gold settles lower


    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Global equity markets and the
euro retreated on Monday after a senior euro-zone official said
the Cyprus bailout reached earlier could be used to shape other
regional banking problems by shifting more risk to depositors
and stakeholders.
    The Cyprus rescue is forcing depositors and bank bondholders
to bear losses, a deal that could become a template for future
bank restructurings in the euro zone, said Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem. 
    "What we've done last night is what I call pushing back the
risks," Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro-zone
finance ministers, told Reuters and the Financial Times.
    Cypriot policymakers reached an 11th-hour deal with the
European Union, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund to shut down the country's second largest bank in
return for 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in rescue funds.
 
    While the bailout will avert a collapse of the Cypriot
banking system and keep Cyprus within the euro zone, the
agreement set a painful precedent for the region.
    Dijsselbloem later said in a statement that rescue plans are
tailor-made for each situation and no models or templates are
used. 
    The euro slid more than 1 percent against the dollar and hit
a four-month low, after having initially risen on the Cyprus
deal.
    "The critical issue remains that of precedent for larger
euro zone countries, and the way in which the Cyprus situation
has been managed does not seem to inspire a great deal of
confidence," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX
in New York.
    Equity markets moved similarly to the euro, rising initially
on Cyprus's rescue, only to then fall as the details of the deal
stirred fears.
    The deal will inflict heavy losses on depositors, including
wealthy Russians, on deposits of more than 100,000 euros, which
are not guaranteed under EU law.
    The Dow Jones industrial average set another record intraday
high and the S&P 500 index rose to be less than a point away
from its record close before quickly retreating, helping to pull
European equity markets lower. 
    Italian blue-chips extended losses with traders citing
speculation of a possible downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt by
rating agency Moody's. The benchmark FTSE MIB
 equity index for Italy closed down 2.5 percent.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.3 percent to end at 1,186.45, having risen as much as 1
percent earlier in the session.
    The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 64.28
points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,447.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 5.20 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,551.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slid 9.70 points, or 0.30
percent, at 3,235.30. 
    MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.27 percent to 357.78.
    The euro fell as low as $1.2830 and last traded at
$1.2856, down 0.98 percent for the day, according to Reuters
data.
    Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and German Bund
futures rebounded after early losses.
    Depositors in Cypriot banking institutions must contend at
best with capital controls locking up their money, Spivak said.
At worst, they may lose as much as 40 percent of their holdings.
    "This raises an important question: Why should a depositor
in any euro zone country similarly vulnerable to a banking
crisis expect to be unscathed if a Cyprus-like calamity were to
befall them," Spivak said. 
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note 
reversed losses, rising 2/32 in price to yield 1.9181 percent.
    Bund futures were up 36 ticks on the day at 144.73,
having fallen as low as 143.91 earlier in the session.
    Oil prices in London rose in choppy trade, with Brent crude 
 rising 51 cents to settle at $108.17 a barrel.
    U.S. crude prices remained higher. U.S. light sweet crude
oil rose $1.10 to settle at $94.81 a barrel.
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$1.60 at $1,604.50 an ounce.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
