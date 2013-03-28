FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain as Cyprus banks reopen
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain as Cyprus banks reopen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Wall Street stocks mostly higher in choppy trade
    * Euro edges up from 4-month low vs U.S. dollar
    * European shares rebound as Cyprus tensions ease
    * Trading subdued before Easter holiday weekend


    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Major stock markets recovered
and the euro edged off a four-month low on Thursday, as banks in
Cyprus reopened to relative calm following the island's
controversial bailout.
    On Wall Street, stocks moved in and out of positive
territory in choppy, pre-holiday trade. 
    There was little sign of the mass panic that some had feared
as the country's banks reopened after a forced closure of almost
two weeks, albeit with tight capital controls to prevent
depositors from cleaning out their vaults. 
    "Contagion from Cyprus to other banks in the periphery will 
be limited", Barclays analysts Rajiv Setia and Laurent Fransolet
said in a research note. But the decision to include senior debt
holders and large depositors in the Cyprus bailout could have a
"lasting effect" on the way investors perceive weaker euro area
banks, they added.
    Despite its rise, the euro was seen to be vulnerable to the
Cyprus crisis which could encourage anxious investors to sell
euro zone assets and seek the safety of the U.S. dollar.
    PIMCO, the world's largest bond fund, said last week it had 
reduced allocations to the euro in response to the planned levy
on bank deposits in Cyprus, citing the levy as "a significant
departure" in euro zone policy from other reserve currencies. 
 
    Cyprus's 10 billion euro rescue deal with its European
partners at the weekend is the first euro zone bailout to impose
losses on bank depositors, and has raised the prospect of savers
withdrawing their money from banks.
    European Central Bank data showed some depositors began to
take money out of their accounts in February when the
possibility that depositors would take a haircut in a bailout
deal, but the calm as bank employees returned to work helped
settle early market jitters. 
    The euro, which has dropped around 2.0 percent over
the last couple of weeks, climbed back above $1.28 on Thursday,
up from a four-month low against the U.S. dollar and
one-month low against the yen 
    Uncertainty has been amplified by an unexpected rise in
German unemployment in March in data reported on Thursday, the
lack of a government in Italy following inconclusive elections,
and traditional end-of-quarter caution ahead of the Easter
holiday. 
    But Germany's unemployment rise was countered by stronger
retail sales and a surprise rebound in Italian business
confidence. 
    European stock markets shrugged off their early nerves
though as news of calm in Cyprus was reported. With benchmark
stock indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris all higher, the
FTSEurofirst 300 climbed 0.6 percent.
    U.S. Treasuries and German government bonds, 
assets investors turn to for safety slipped.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 3/32 in price to yield 1.857 percent, up 1.2 basis points
from Wednesday's close. 
    Treasuries held those losses after the U.S. government 
raised its reading on U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter
of 2012 while reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly
jobless claims in the latest week.
    Gold slipped below $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as banks
reopened in Cyprus for the first time in two weeks without signs
of panic withdrawals, sapping demand for low-risk assets.
    Gold hit a one-month high of $1,616.36 last week on concerns
the $10 billion euro rescue deal for Cyprus, which will leave
big depositors and private bondholders with huge losses, could
become a template for future bank bailouts in the euro zone.
    Gold was down 0.5 percent to $1,597 an ounce by 1324
GMT. Spot prices were still set for a one percent gain in March,
their first monthly rise in six months. U.S. gold futures
 dropped 0.6 percent to $1,596.20 an ounce.
 
    U.S. crude futures hovered above $96 a barrel early on
Thursday as banks reopened in Cyprus. NYMEX crude for May
delivery was down 5 cents at $96.53 a barrel by 1358 GMT.
    London Brent crude for May delivery was down 4 cents
at $109.29, after finishing 33 cents higher at $109.69 a 
barrel the previous session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
