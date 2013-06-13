FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall for 3rd day on stimulus fears; yen soars
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall for 3rd day on stimulus fears; yen soars

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Nikkei tumbles more than 6 pct, emerging markets down 1
pct
    * Strong U.S. retail sales, claims data help Wall Street
recover
    * Dollar slides to lowest vs yen since BOJ easing in early
April

    By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Global stock markets fell for
a third straight day on Thursday and the U.S. dollar hit a
10-week low against the yen as investors extended selling on
worries about an end to central bank stimulus measures that have
buoyed many asset markets.
    But Wall Street rebounded and oil prices recovered after the
United States reported stronger-than-expected retail sales and
jobless claims, which suggested signs of resilience in the
economy. 
    Investors are trying to gauge when central banks around the
world, particularly the Federal Reserve, which meets next
Tuesday and Wednesday, will pull back on their accommodative
monetary policies.
    Japan's Nikkei fell 6.4 percent - its second-biggest
daily drop in more than two years. 
    Concern about a sooner-than-expected winding down of central
bank liquidity mounted after recent comments from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and a decision by the Bank of
Japan to hold off on easing further. It has fueled a selloff in
global equities, emerging markets, risky bonds and commodities,
while driving the safe-haven yen sharply higher. 
    "The easy money helped us on the way up. The concern is
mounting it's going to end," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
    "The action has been choppy and erratic," he said. "It's a
case of investors looking to limit exposure ahead of next week's
Fed meeting."
    The MSCI All-Country World Index fell 0.2
percent to 360.89, moving further away from a five-year peak set
last month.
    Emerging equities hit 11-month lows. Most emerging
currencies remained under heavy pressure, with the Indian rupee
falling to a record low. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.26 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 15,048.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 6.88 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,619.40. The
Nasdaq Composite 
    European shares fell more than 1 percent before
recovering to end little changed as bargain-hunters picked up
hammered mining and banking stocks.
    "If you look at it historically, there has never been a
period when the Fed has started to take back stimulus that has
left the markets untouched," said Hans Peterson, global head of
investment strategy at Swedish bank SEB.
    "And this time it is a bigger exercise. We have moved
markets from 2009 to 2013 on stimulus and now we are trying to
take a step into a world which is more driven by natural growth.
That transition will not be easy."
       
   
 
   
    YEN REBOUND
    Tokyo's stocks slide rattled markets and left Asian shares
at their lowest level of the year.  
    The dollar lost 1.6 percent against the yen as
investors spooked by the dive in Japanese equities unwound bets
the yen would weaken. It fell as low as 93.78 yen, its lowest
since April 4, giving back almost all the gains made since the
Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing was announced on that
day.
    The euro lost 1.7 percent 125.80 yen, while against the
dollar, it fell 0.1 percent to $1.3281.
    "This week's BOJ meeting, which offered no new policy
initiatives or stimulus programs, was the catalyst for the rapid
change in sentiment in the foreign exchange market," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at
BK Asset Management in New York.
    Brent crude rose 45 cents to $103.94 a barrel,
having traded as low as $102.75 on reports indicating weak
demand, including a cut in the outlook for global economic
growth by the World Bank.
    U.S. crude rose 5 cents to $95.93 a barrel.
    Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,379.16 an ounce. 
    Investors headed for traditional safe-haven government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 12/32, the yield
at 2.1848 percent. German government bonds 
had their biggest gains in a week.
    The recent selling of euro zone periphery debt also resumed
, and Italy's borrowing costs rose at an auction
of three-year debt, although yields at a parallel 15-year sale
were little changed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
